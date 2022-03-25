New York
Skinny Dennis
Photograph: Filip WolakSkinny Dennis

The 11 best happy hours in NYC right now

Find the best (and cheapest) happy hours in NYC for date night or after-work drinks.

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by
Rachel Pelz
&
Time Out contributors
Need a new first date destination, an after-work decompression spot or a local dive where everybody knows your name? Our list of the city’s best happy hours is here to help you find a new favorite way to fill those awkward hours between work and dinnertime. With deals at local dives and scene-y cocktail lounges alike, our favorite bars in NYC offer all different ways to get drunk on a dime. 

Time Out Market New York

Best happy hours in NYC

Sereneco
Photograph: Courtesy of Brianna Balducci

1. Sereneco

  • Restaurants
  • Greenpoint

Tue-Fri 5:30-7pm

Served only at the bar or under Sereneco’s “tree table” (aka their Amstel King Ficus, for those of us who got weirdly into plants during the pandemic), Sereneco’s happy hour offers $9 cocktails, $8 wine and $6 beers. Designed to be bright, airy and calm, the space is ideal for sipping a drink at the end of a long day at work. Choose a Pencil Pusher — no pun intended, surely — with mezcal, contratto bitter, carpano antica and peppers, to help you forget you have to go back to work again tomorrow.

169 Bar
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

3. 169 Bar

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Two Bridges
  • price 1 of 4

Daily 2–7:30pm 

Like a lot of similarly dark and divey spaces, 169 has recently spilled out onto the sidewalk and into the sunshine with the expansion of outdoor seating. All the more room to enjoy its everyday deals and beloved beer-and-shot combos. 

4. Las' Lap

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Lower East Side

Tuesday and Wednesday, 5-7pm

Las’ Lap’s rum cocktails warm up even the coldest of New York days. Try the Ocho Old Fashioned, where the whiskey is swapped for golden rum, or a daiquiri, made simply and expertly with Bacardi, sugar and lime. Las’ Lap is named for the last hour of Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago — at happy hour, though, when cocktails are $13, you’ll just be getting started. 

Read more
Yoon Haeundae Galbi
Yoon Haeundae Galbi

5. Yoon Haeundae Galbi

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Midtown West

Weekdays 5-6pm

Need a drink in midtown before you take that long train ride home? This Korean BBQ spot has $5 draft beers for 60 minutes, so drink fast. If chugging brews isn’t your thing, house wines and cocktails are as little as $10 during happy hour. With a sister restaurant in Busan, South Korea, this is a favorite spot for KBBQ in NYC, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself sitting down for dinner once the clock strikes six. 

Jadis

6. Jadis

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Daily 4–6pm 

This romantic Rivington Street wine bar has been a backdrop for date night, meet-cutes and self love since 2006. Its happy hour encourages infatuation with rosé, red, white and sparkling wine for $6-$10

Excuse My French
Photograph: Liz Clayman

8. Excuse My French

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 3 of 4

Tue-Thu 5-7pm, Sun 4–7pm

Picturesque cocktails are served in a narrow 30-seat space, fitted with blue-and-gold damask wallpaper and budget replicas of famous paintings at this stylish, Paris-inspired staple. Expect two-for-one deals on select drinks.

Fish Cheeks
Photograph: Courtesy Kylie Thompson

9. Fish Cheeks

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Noho
  • price 2 of 4

Daily noon–3:15pm and 5–6pm

Add some snacks to your sips at this 58-seat spot, which is designed with colorful scalloped tiles and a shingled outside awning that emulates fish scales. Here, you’ll find a happy hour deal that includes $1.50 oysters, $6 beers, $10 wines and $11 house cocktails.

 

Skinny Dennis
Photograph: Filip Wolak

11. Skinny Dennis

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Williamsburg

Weekdays noon–7pm

The spiked frozen coffee at this Southern fried Williamsburg hang is so good you can almost forget Skinny Dennis even has a happy hour. You shouldn’t, though—it features $3 well drinks plus $1 off drafts and cans. There’s also often live country music from locals, so you can settle in on the dive’s pickup-truck bench or church-pew seats and tap your toes. (Be a pal and tip the musicians, please.) 

