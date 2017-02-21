People are selling “Supreme”-branded MetroCards online for hundreds of dollars

The new MetroCards branded with the "Supreme" logo just launched in New York yesterday, but they’re already prompting online bidding wars and massive crowds at the select subway stations that are currently selling them.
Here's the line scene at the Union Sq station for the Supreme x Metro cards. 🎥 @offtheglas pic.twitter.com/ivla15XM1p— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) February 21, 2017
The cards are dispensed by machines at the Broadway-Lafayette stop, Prince Street, Atlantic Avenue, Spring Street, Union Square, Queens Plaza, Marcy Ave in Williamsburg and 125th Street in Harlem.
The highly-coveted MetroCards, which only come with two swipes (lol), are pegged to the opening of the Supreme flagship store’s opening on Lafayette Street. The MTA has announced that they’re currently sold out of the cards featuring the iconic logo, but that people should check back within the next day or so.
We've had a run on machines today and may be sold out of Supreme Metrocards until we can replenish. Check back in a day or so.— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 21, 2017
Guess some people out there won't be so bothered by the upcoming fare hike.
Tulipmania without the pretty flowers.
The Hype Beast is unreal with Supreme.
Redeeming the cards for taxi credit. The only time your metro card will get you a set of wheels! @thecabbienyc IG
