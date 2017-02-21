  • Blog
People are selling “Supreme”-branded MetroCards online for hundreds of dollars

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 12:12pm

The new MetroCards branded with the "Supreme" logo just launched in New York yesterday, but they’re already prompting online bidding wars and massive crowds at the select subway stations that are currently selling them.

The cards are dispensed by machines at the Broadway-Lafayette stop, Prince Street, Atlantic Avenue, Spring Street, Union Square, Queens Plaza, Marcy Ave in Williamsburg and 125th Street in Harlem.

 

MRKT5 goes to New York #supreme #suprememetrocard #metrocard #newyorkcity #mrkt5

A post shared by MRKT5 (@mrkt5) on

The highly-coveted MetroCards, which only come with two swipes (lol), are pegged to the opening of the Supreme flagship store’s opening on Lafayette Street. The MTA has announced that they’re currently sold out of the cards featuring the iconic logo, but that people should check back within the next day or so.

Guess some people out there won't be so bothered by the upcoming fare hike.

Mary F
Mary F

Tulipmania without the pretty flowers.

rrachmans
rrachmans

The Hype Beast is unreal with Supreme. 

gregory w
gregory w

Redeeming the cards for taxi credit. The only time your metro card will get you a set of wheels! @thecabbienyc IG  

Safar K
Safar K

