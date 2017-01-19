  • Blog
The MTA has decided to raise subway fare to $3

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday January 19 2017, 4:04pm

Second Avenue Subways and light-up bridges aren’t going to pay for themselves!

After considering a plan that would keep the price of a Metrocard swipe at $2.75, MTA officials have decided to recommend increasing the fare by a quarter reports the Daily News.

In exchange for shelling out an extra 25 cents every time you take the subway, the round-trip bonuses on Metrocards will increase from 11% to 16%. 

The other option the MTA was considering would have kept the fare at the same price, but the 11% round-trip bonus on a card would have decreased to 5%. 

At least three is a nice round number?

Mary F
Mary F

The bridge thing is crazy, and utterly inexplicable.  At least the second avenue subway carries thousands of people daily.