Pieces of the Waldorf-Astoria are being auctioned off on eBay

The legendary Waldorf-Astoria is set to close for renovations tomorrow that could last between two and three years. When it finally reopens, many of the former hotel rooms will have been converted to luxury condos which will, no doubt, change the spirit of the iconic NYC landmark.

If tomorrow’s closing has you feeling wistful, you’re in luck! Turns out, you can buy various pieces of the historic hotel on eBay. If you have many thousands of dollars lying around, that is. You may just want to measure your ceilings first.

Here’s a sample of what seller redwagonantiques1 is currently offering.

1. Two giant bronze urns. ($74,000)

These could really tie a room together, and also be used for the most difficult game of “guess the number of M&Ms” ever.

2. Eight mahogany panels with etched glass ($16,000)

Just think of the grand entrances you could make into your shared living space every morning.

3. One set of large revolving doors ($38,500)

Depending on how successful your Tinder profile is, these could come in useful.

4. One bronze parking sign ($4,600)

You’ll never have to worry about finding a spot outside of your building again.

5. One pair of bronze mirrors ($7,900)

At this price, these better be flattering.

NOTE: These items were removed prior to the hotel's current owner, Anbang, took over operations.