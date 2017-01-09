Pizza ATMs could be coming to a city near you

ATMs offering up fresh(ish) meals are maybe, sorta, kinda becoming a thing here in NYC. First, came cupcakes dispensed from a pastel-pink vending machine on the Upper East Side in 2014. Sprinkles Cupcakes dubbed the Instagrammable wunderkind, “Cupcake ATM” and moms and daughters rejoiced. Then, Eatsa, hailing from San Francisco, popped up in Midtown this December. The futuristic fast-casual spot serves healthy vegetarian quinoa dishes that can be ordered on tablets, picked up in personalized cubbies and eaten by robots, er, we mean Midtown workers.

And now, we might be able to add pizza to the short list of automat-served food. Due to its current popularity at Xavier University in Ohio, French company Paline is planning to open several pizza ATMs across the country. But how exactly does it work? The ATM keeps fermented pizza dough and toppings refrigerated until an order is placed, then the dough is cooked and the pizza served in under three minutes.

Hey, that’s less time than waiting in line at Artichoke. No word yet on whether it’s actually opening in the city, or just more drunchied-up college campuses.