Record high temperatures are being set all over New York today

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday February 24 2017, 2:04pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Michel G.

In case you haven’t stepped outside today (and you really, really should), it is a freakishly-warm day for February in New York right now. In fact, it feels a lot more like spring or early summer than the usually slush-filled slog we’ve come to expect this time of year.

The reason for the warm temps is a high pressure system and exceptionally warm air mass over the Western Atlantic. With temperatures hovering around 70 degrees all over the metro area, it’s not surprising that a number of record highs are being shattered. The National Weather Service has been tweeting out a number of the new records today, including a temp in Central Park that hasn’t been seen in February since 1997. 

Enjoy this perfect day while it lasts (may we suggest a rooftop bar, perhaps?) A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow with the possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday, and the temp will continue to drop on Sunday with a high in the 40s.

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 980 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

