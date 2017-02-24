Record high temperatures are being set all over New York today

In case you haven’t stepped outside today (and you really, really should), it is a freakishly-warm day for February in New York right now. In fact, it feels a lot more like spring or early summer than the usually slush-filled slog we’ve come to expect this time of year.

The reason for the warm temps is a high pressure system and exceptionally warm air mass over the Western Atlantic. With temperatures hovering around 70 degrees all over the metro area, it’s not surprising that a number of record highs are being shattered. The National Weather Service has been tweeting out a number of the new records today, including a temp in Central Park that hasn’t been seen in February since 1997.

A record high temperature of 61° was set at JFK. This breaks the old record of 60° set in 1984. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 24, 2017

A record high temperature of 74° was set at Newark. This breaks the old record of 73° set in 1985. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 24, 2017

Record high temperature of 61° set at Bridgeport, CT today breaking the old record of 60° set in 2016. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 24, 2017

70° currently in Central Park as of 11:30 AM. Last time February had a 70° temp in NYC was Feb 27, 1997 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 24, 2017

Enjoy this perfect day while it lasts (may we suggest a rooftop bar, perhaps?) A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow with the possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday, and the temp will continue to drop on Sunday with a high in the 40s.