These NYC lounges and rooftops are open even as temperatures fall and daylight hours dwindle. Why? Because it’s always rooftop season in NYC. During fall and winter we simply swap the sunshine and frozen drinks for fireplaces and hot cocktails while still soaking up the skyline view. So grab a sweater and set your sights on the stars at the best winter rooftops in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Find more things to do on NYC rooftops