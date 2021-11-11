We curated every last detail at the Time Out Market: the food, the cultural experiences, the drinks, the space—everything including the breathtaking view. At our winterized rooftop at Time Out Market you can discover impressive bites from culinary rockstars Patsy Grimaldi, Ivy Stark, Meir Adoni and David Burke, while relaxing on mid-century modern suave caramel leather banquettes or sea foam seats. Our outdoor terrace area is also available with igloo-like enclosures.
These NYC lounges and rooftops are open even as temperatures fall and daylight hours dwindle. Why? Because it’s always rooftop season in NYC. During fall and winter we simply swap the sunshine and frozen drinks for fireplaces and hot cocktails while still soaking up the skyline view. So grab a sweater and set your sights on the stars at the best winter rooftops in NYC.
RECOMMENDED: Find more things to do on NYC rooftops