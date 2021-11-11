New York
Panorama Room
Photograph: Steve Freihon

NYC's 16 best rooftop bars for colder weather

NYC's best fall and winter rooftop spots have fireplaces, hot cocktails and retractable roofs.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Time Out New York contributors
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
These NYC lounges and rooftops are open even as temperatures fall and daylight hours dwindle. Why? Because it’s always rooftop season in NYC. During fall and winter we simply swap the sunshine and frozen drinks for fireplaces and hot cocktails while still soaking up the skyline view. So grab a sweater and set your sights on the stars at the best winter rooftops in NYC. 

Time Out Market New York
The Rooftop at Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market

The Rooftop at Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

We curated every last detail at the Time Out Market: the food, the cultural experiences, the drinks, the space—everything including the breathtaking view. At our winterized rooftop at Time Out Market you can discover impressive bites from culinary rockstars Patsy Grimaldi, Ivy Stark, Meir Adoni and David Burke, while relaxing on mid-century modern suave caramel leather banquettes or sea foam seats. Our outdoor terrace area is also available with igloo-like enclosures. 

Rooftop bars open during the winter

Panorama Room
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

1. Panorama Room

  • Bars
  • Roosevelt Island

New to Roosevelt Island, the Graduate hotel’s Panorama Room is breathtaking. Its slinky inside is a little bit mod and plenty chic, but it’s the vista through its enormous windows and from out on the terrace would give even the most seen-it-all New Yorker pause. It also has a nice lineup of drinks and snacks. 

Ophelia
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

2. Ophelia

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Ophelia’s Art Deco design is stylish all year ‘round, and its recent transformation into a “snowglobe in the sky” makes it especially magical. Behold its glittering crystal snowflakes and marvel at how they twinkle brighter after a tipple or two. We’re partial to the Beekman’s classic martini and other options include novelties and riffs on the classics. 

Dear Irving on Hudson
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

3. Dear Irving on Hudson

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 3 of 4

This is the reward for moments passed in Times Square. Its two floors (the 40th and 41st) in the Aliz Hotel are intended to evoke “James Bond and Art Deco time travel themes” but the sum of those parts avoids verging into the actual “themed” territory that you might find at other operations nearby. Its cocktail menu also aims to include spirits from New York State. 

Bar Blondeau
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

4. Bar Blondeau

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

The Wythe Hotel’s latest has an impressive battery of cocktails, wine, beer and zero-alcohol drinks, seafood-centric snacks and larger plates. Bar Blondeau also has sweeping views of Manhattan beyond the East River through huge windows. 

The Ready Rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy The Moxy East Village

5. The Ready Rooftop

  • Restaurants
  • East Village

Another newcomer, The Ready Rooftop opened on the top floor of the Moxy East Village at the outset of this year’s warm weather rooftop season and it’s ready to ride into the cold one with its retractable roof. It also has a convivial atmosphere underscored with coolers full of beer and patio-style furniture. 

Westlight
Photograph: Andrew Boyle

6. Westlight

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Greenpoint
  • price 2 of 4

Take the dedicated elevator 22 stories up to the stylish glass box capping Williamsburg's tallest skyscraper. The industrial yet swank space is set with black-and-white tiled floors, bright globe lights, a beamed ceiling and incredible views through floor to ceiling windows when its too cold to dip a toe on the sprawling terrace. 

The Roof at PUBLIC
Photograph: Courtesy PUBLIC

7. The Roof at PUBLIC

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 3 of 4

Though you may be enticed by Bar Chrystie, the Public hotel’s sparkly new lobby level cocktail bar, the views from its roof still beckon from above. It boasts a 360-degree cityscape, DJ sets and thousands of square feet between its indoor and outdoor areas. 

The Water Tower
Photograph: Courtesy Ethan Covey

8. The Water Tower

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

This Williamsburg Hotel cocktail bar is aptly named for its unique location in what appears from the outside to be–you guessed it!–a water tower. Inside you’ll find velvet sofas, work by local artists and walls of windows. 

Jimmy
Photograph: Courtesy The James New York

9. Jimmy

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Though it’s changed names and menus over the years, the bar on the 18th floor of what’s now known as the hotel ModernHaus still has one key component we now consider a part of cold weather rooftop tradition: its fireplace. Gather ‘round with spiced pumpkin mules and apple cider old fashioneds for a spirited taste of autumn in New York. 

Upstairs at the Kimberly

11. Upstairs at the Kimberly

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

The Kimberly Hotel’s penthouse has a portrait-perfect snapshot of the Chrysler Building, appealing drink list, menus that make it more than a ‘just drinks’ place and a cozy glass enclosure where you can enjoy it all. 

Le Bain
Photograph: Courtesy Le Bain

13. Le Bain

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 2 of 4

NYC’s archetype trendy rooftop is on the top floor of The Standard High Line. Up in the sky you’ll catch the requisite views and be able to gather around a hot tub for a little extra warmth once the Hudson River starts looking especially icy. 

Mr. Purple
Photograph: Noah Fecks

14. Mr. Purple

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

This cocktail den sprawls across two terraces. In the evening, string lights, sunsets and the moon and stars illuminate its outdoor areas, and the loft-inspired lounge inside is lined with exposed-brick walls and reclaimed-wood tables. 



230 Fifth
Photograph: Courtesy Eric Vasquez

15. 230 Fifth

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Flatiron
  • price 2 of 4

One of the earliest signs of winter in NYC has nothing to do with the temperature outside or what candy’s on the shelves at the Duane Reade: it’s the return of the domes at 230 5th. Each bubble is available for walk-ins (get there early!) and they’re heated and transparent for maximum outdoor ambiance without the pesky chill. 

Looking for a drink to warm you up?

