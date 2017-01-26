Salt Bae is opening a restaurant in NYC

Let's break down those Salt Bae memes, yeah? An attractive ponytailed Turkish man was videotaped chopping up meat and enthusiastically seasoning it, and from that birthed this:

And this:

When you use Salt to draw #Saltbae.



Is it insalting or not? pic.twitter.com/9ibXslOLHQ — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) January 19, 2017

And this:

Okay, if we're honest, we're not positive that that last one is real.

If you do, in fact, consider Salt Bae your bae and you live in New York, it might be your lucky day. Along with news of a London restaurant, the man behind the Internet sensation, Nusret G, told Hurriyet Daily News that he will be opening his Nusr-Et steakhouse chain in Gotham in the next couple of months.



Considering his signature salt sprinkle is his "blessing," I would say Gothamites are now officially #blessed.