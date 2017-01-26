  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Salt Bae is opening a restaurant in NYC

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday January 26 2017, 4:31pm

Let's break down those Salt Bae memes, yeah? An attractive ponytailed Turkish man was videotaped chopping up meat and enthusiastically seasoning it, and from that birthed this:

And this:

And this:

Okay, if we're honest, we're not positive that that last one is real. 

If you do, in fact, consider Salt Bae your bae and you live in New York, it might be your lucky day. Along with news of a London restaurant, the man behind the Internet sensation, Nusret G, told Hurriyet Daily News that he will be opening his Nusr-Et steakhouse chain in Gotham in the next couple of months.

Considering his signature salt sprinkle is his "blessing," I would say Gothamites are now officially #blessed.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 14 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest