Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz will star in Waitress together for just two weeks

A dream is the best place to land. @sarabareilles returns to @waitressmusical in January – and we'll be performing together for 2 weeks. See us Jan 16 through Jan 28 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre! A post shared by Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:29am PST

This is exactly what we were hoping for.

For just two weeks this winter, the most perfect leads for Waitress on Broadway will finally appear onstage together.

Sara Bareilles, the songwriter of the show, made her Broadway debut in it in March 2017. Fans of her 2015 album of songs from Waitress noted that featured artist Jason Mraz would make the perfect onstage costar, and lo and behold, he made his Broadway debut in the show in November.

It was only a matter of time before they teamed up, and today, that exact scenario was confirmed. Bareilles just announced that she'll be returning for a limited engagement from January 16 to February 25. Yes, that will overlap with Mraz for two weeks. (He’s now starring through January 28 instead of January 14.)

You’ll be able to get tickets to see them both here.

