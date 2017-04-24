Score an $833 apartment in Williamsburg through a new housing lottery

NYC's latest affordable housing lottery comes in the form of a converted Williamsburg warehouse at 66 Ainslie Street. There are just 10 units up for grabs in the lottery, two of which are studios with monthly rent of $833. In order to qualify for one of those coveted pads, those applying must have an annual income between $30,446 and $38,100.

There are also another eight one-bedroom units available in the building, all of which are going for $895 per month and open to applicants with annual household incomes between $32,640 and $43,500. 66 Ainslie has all of the amenities that one should expect in a new Williamsburg residential building. There is laundry on site, a rooftop deck, a doorman and is nearby G and L train stations.

The lottery is the latest in an exciting spring for affordable housing lotteries in New York. Earlier in April, applications opened up for 20 units in a refurbished church in Bushwick. In March, a set of apartments opened up in the Lower East Side's new sprawling Essex Crossing development, with rents starting at just $519.

Repurposing old warehouses into new developments is nothing new for Williamsburg, a neighborhood that was once an industrial hub but has become a haven for millennials and young urban professionals. Earlier this month, Bowery Presents unveiled its new venue, Brooklyn Steel, which is situated in an old steel factory.