You can live in a 19th century Brooklyn church for $822 per month

Bushwick has seen a lot of changes over the past two decades. Former industrial buildings and spaces across the Brooklyn neighborhood have been converted into everything from boutique shops to music venues to art galleries. For the most part, houses of prayer have been exempt from the gentrification-induced repurposing that many century-old buildings in the area have undergone.

New York's latest affordable housing lottery turns that notion on its head.

Now through May 1, New Yorkers can apply for one of 20 apartments in Bushwick's now-renovated Saint Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church. The building dates back to 1890, and has been retrofitted to fit the needs of any Brooklynite who would love to brag about the fact that their living space was once considered the holiest place in the 'hood.

The lottery is open to residents with annual household incomes ranging from $28,183 and $54,360. There is one studio apartment up for grabs at $822 per month, nine one-bedrooms going for $899 per month and 10 two-bedroom abodes at $1,071 per month.

In 2015, the steeple at Saint Marks was removed during renovations, and the new exterior of the building would hardly be recognizable to anyone who attended service in the church decades ago. Alas, much of Bushwick would be unrecognizable to the residents of yore. At least 20 affordable apartments are opening up there (though we're definitely praying for more).

Photographs: Courtesy Nooklyn