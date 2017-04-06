See excerpts from the new Steve Jobs opera at the Guggenheim this week

Apple co-founder and Nerd Who Changed the World Steve Jobs has inspired stage monologues, movies and of course hip-hop lyrics, but never an opera. Until now. On Sunday and Monday, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents highlights and discussion with composer Mason Bates (pictured) on his first opera, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, prior to its world premiere with Santa Fe Opera.

Prolific librettist Mark Campbell and in-demand director Kevin Newbury will talk about the process, if you were curious about how the creation of new opera. Musical excerpts will be performed by singers Edward Parks, Sarah Coit, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu and Jessica Jones, with guitarist James Moore and conductor and accompanist Robert Tweten.

The full work will have its world premiere at Santa Fe Opera this summer, starting July 22. Depending on how it's received in New Mexico, who knows if (R)evolution will ever play NYC? The Metropolitan Opera is notoriously slow to present new American fare, and the reconstituted New York City Opera has been spotty in its programming and mission. This could be your only chance. (Unless PBS broadcasts it.)



Tickets to this event are $40 ($35 for Guggenheim members and Friends of Works & Process). $10 student rush tickets are available one hour prior to each performance if space allows (for students under 25 with valid ID). For tickets call 212-423-3575 or purchase them online.