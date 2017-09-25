See four of Broadway’s biggest stars perform at Lincoln Center

A post shared by Leor (@lty11206) on Jun 12, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

Summer is barely over, but we’re already getting excited for the holiday season. One of the highlights will surely be Live from Lincoln Center, which just announced its star-studded lineup.

Kicking off the four-night series on December 19 is Leslie Odom Jr., whom you know from the original cast of Hamilton and cleaning up at the Tonys. Next up is Andrew Rannells on December 20 (if you don’t know him from Broadway, you know him from Girls). Younger’s Sutton Foster performs on December 21 with Jonathan Groff as her special guest (because you can never have too many Hamilton stars). Finally, Falsettos’ Stephanie J. Block sings on December 22.

All performances will start at 7:30pm, and they’ll be held in the Appel Room at Frederick P. Rose Hall. It has seriously stunning views of Columbus Circle and Central Park, just in case that lineup wasn’t reason enough to get you to go.

General tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 3 at 10am. (There’s a pre-sale for Friends of Lincoln Center starting September 26.) They start at $50 and can be purchased here.