See inside the Golden Girls cafe coming soon to NYC

Calling all Betty White fans and cheesecake lovers alike—the Golden Girls–themed Rue La Rue Café is soon to descend upon Washington Heights, but in the meantime, the team has been posting teasing peeks at the interiors on social media.

From the looks of it, diners can expect plenty of glam headshots of the cafe's namesake, Emmy-winning actress Rue McClanahan, who starred as Blanche Devereaux on the NBC hit. There are also old costumes, an upright piano (can we expect "Thank You For Being a Friend" sing-alongs?) and a shredded-coconut–covered cake named after Ms. White. Take a gander below and keep the golden vibes going with a binge-watch of the beloved '80s sitcom, starting on Hulu next month.





