  • Blog
  • Eating
1
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See inside the Golden Girls cafe coming soon to NYC

By Christina Izzo Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 6:00pm

See inside the Golden Girls cafe coming soon to NYC
©Touchstone Television/Courtesy Everett Collection
The Golden Girls

Calling all Betty White fans and cheesecake lovers alike—the Golden Girls–themed Rue La Rue Café is soon to descend upon Washington Heights, but in the meantime, the team has been posting teasing peeks at the interiors on social media. 

From the looks of it, diners can expect plenty of glam headshots of the cafe's namesake, Emmy-winning actress Rue McClanahan, who starred as Blanche Devereaux on the NBC hit. There are also old costumes, an upright piano (can we expect "Thank You For Being a Friend" sing-alongs?) and a shredded-coconut–covered cake named after Ms. White. Take a gander below and keep the golden vibes going with a binge-watch of the beloved '80s sitcom, starting on Hulu next month



 

1
Add comment
Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 318 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

1 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest