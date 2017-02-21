  • Blog
See photos from the NYBG's over-the-top Thailand-inspired Orchid Show

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 11:49am

Photograph: Courtesy New York Botanical Garden

Things got super tropical at the New York Botanical Garden this weekend as the 15th annual "Orchid Show" opened to the public on Saturday. The weather was perfect for peeping at a kaleidoscopic range of vanda orchids, and lucky for you, there's plenty of time to check them out (the installation runs through April 9.)

This year's theme is called "Thailand," and you certainly will feel like you've been transported there after ogling a traditional Thai pavilion adorned with hundreds of plants. In case you're curious and want to see what the exhibit actually looks like, check out these stunning photographs below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

