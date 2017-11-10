See photos of Lord & Taylor’s stunning holiday window displays

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York.

Now’s the time of year when our fair city’s department stores start adorning their exteriors with boughs of holly, Christmas lights and verdant wreaths. And many go above and beyond to create intricate and magical holiday sceneries in their massive window displays.

The first shopping mecca to debut their epic holiday windows for the year was Lord & Taylor (the unveiling took place at 5:45pm last night) located on Fifth Avenue. The brand’s 80th annual display is called “The Best and the Brightest,” and includes five windows showcasing unique scenes through the lens of a snow globe in each one. You’ll see two polar bears exchanging in a celebratory high-five, a starry night set against NYC skyscrapers, a vintage circus, a woodland wonderland and the big man in the red suit (Santa, duh) looking into his own snow globe.

Get a glimpse of the windows for yourself and make sure to check them out IRL once you begin your holiday shopping.

Photographs: Courtesy Cindy Ord

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.