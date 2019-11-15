Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.
Where to see stunning holiday lights in NYC
The most stunning holiday lights NYC has to offer make spending the holidays in the city even more magical
New York City transforms into a magical wonderland with millions of holiday lights right after Thanksgiving, giving us over-the-top inflatable Santas and reindeer found at the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in Brooklyn to more iconic New York displays, such as in Central Park, Rockefeller Center and at Saks Fifth Avenue. More than ever, we're in need of some magic, so take it all in and get ready to “ooh” and “ahh” at these landmarks, holiday markets and neighborhoods that create the most picturesque holiday light displays during the holiday season.
Best Christmas lights in NYC
1. Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
On the day after Thanksgiving, the neighborhood of Dyker Heights undergoes a transformation, as residents along several blocks in the area festoon their homes with elaborate holiday decorations. And we're not talking about a Christmas tree or a simple nativity scene: Among the kitschy pieces you might see are life-size reindeer, huge inflatable Santas and snowmen, Christmas carols blaring from loudspeakers and tens of thousands of lights.
2. Rockefeller Center
Yes, Rockefeller Center is a major tourist trap during the holidays, but you can’t deny it’s beauty. (You can be a jaded New Yorker without being a total a Grinch.) Folks travel near and far to hit the slick stuff and ogle the humungous Norway Spruce covered in thousands of LED lights, as well as the golden angels and other illuminated shrubberies. Needless to say, this inviting landmark certainly brings it’s A-game in terms of spreading holiday cheer.
3. Central Park Holiday Lighting
For more than 20 years, the Central Park Conservancy has been draping the Charles A. Dana Center in holiday lights and ringing in the season alongside a hot-cocoa-bearing Santa. This year, the lighting will be virtual—families can listen in or join in for some holiday carols, while ice carvers from Okamoto Studios carve a nutcracker and a polar bear on site. The event is scheduled for 5:15 on December 3, but the lights are illuminated all through the holiday season.
4. Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue’s ten-story facade makes this department store a can’t-miss stop on your Christmas lights tour. In the past, festive LED light projections included “Snowflake Spectacular,” and a yeti, who according to a tie-in tale by Daily Monster creator Stefan J. Bucher, came down from Siberia to live on the roof of the department store. The usually two-minute show repeats every seven to eight minutes and ties in with the holiday display in the store's 12 windows.
5. Brookfield Place Winter Garden
Get your camera ready for this one! Out of all the dazzling Christmas lights in New York, one of the festive displays we can't wait to see is the Luminaries installation at Brookfield Place. The arrangement, comprising 650 LED lanterns hanging from the ceiling, is truly stunning. Check it out and enjoy free performances, sweets and make sure to pack your skates and enjoy ice-skating along the waterfront.
6. Washington Square Park
Washington Square Park's beautiful tree is a sight to behold. On December 9, it'll be lit for the season with a lighting ceremony (you can catch virtually) complete with carols by the Rob Susman Brass Quartet.
7. Holiday Under the Stars
Take a break from Christmas shopping and check out Time Warner Center’s state-of-the-art holiday light display. The spectacle features a dozen 14-foot LED stars that do a colorful “dance,” flashing more than 16.7 million color mixes in time to classic Yuletide tunes at 4pm each day. You’ll be so moved, you won’t even care that you maxed out your MasterCard getting Aunt Judy that back massager she’s been wanting.
8. Rolf’s Restaurant
This bar and grill combines traditional German food and beer with a healthy serving of kitsch, notably with its annual Christmas decorations. Year-round, you can enjoy a wide range of German dishes, especially meats and sausages, while an array of faux medieval paintings peaks out behind obsessively entwined oak branches.
9. Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza
There are many stunning Christmas trees in NYC, but the bushy spruce erected in Lincoln Center’s main plaza is one of the prettiest. The tree, adorned in glowing white and blue snowflakes, is just another seasonal signifier that Santa Claus is coming to town.
10. Winter Village at Bryant Park
Before Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park has already been attracting the masses (it opened before Halloween). Apart from a free, open-to-the-public ice-skating rink, more than 60 holiday shops and outstanding food, this holiday market attracts passersby with its stunning display of holiday lights adorning the park grounds, including its larger-than-life Christmas tree. Even if you’re simply passing by this Christmas utopia, take a moment to grab some hot cocoa, sit back and admire the magic.
11. Radio City Music Hall
Home to the incredible, high-kicking Rockettes (on hiatus this year), Radio City Music Hall is one of the most cheerful and well-lit landmarks during the merriest time of year. It’s no shock since the venue is known for its always-packed holiday show: Radio City Christmas Spectacular. It’s twinkling Christmas tree is certainly captivating enough to make us want to stop and take a photo or two.
12. The Plaza Hotel
While taking a winter stroll through the iconic Central Park, it’s worth stopping by the Plaza Hotel to enjoy the hospitable venue’s lovely holiday decorations. From Christmas wreaths adorned with ornaments, to pine-covered trimmings covered with rows of white lights, the view could cheer up even the Scroogiest New Yorker.
13. New York Botanical Garden Glow
The New York Botanical Garden is adding a splash of color to its holiday celebration. This year, the Bronx family attraction will host NYBG Glow, an outdoor light experience that will brighten up the grounds with Enid A. Haupt Conservatory at its center. Visitors can expect thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations—an ideal backdrop for a family holiday photo op. Plus, there will be dance performances, ice carving demonstrations and other seasonal activities to enjoy (at a distance). Tickets, which are timed and mandatory, go on sale on Nov 10. Learn more about the new safety measures online. All ages.
14. LuminoCity Festival
A few miles north of the hustle and bustle of Rockefeller Center, is a pop-up winter wonderland called LuminoCity. The immersive, outdoor holiday spectacular of light sculptures and art installations first touched down in 2019, and proved it's place as a must-see light show in the city.
Here, holiday revelers take a 45-minute walking, narrative journey, with twinkling and towering LED sculptures along the way. Think: fairy palaces, alluring lollipop trees, and mystical mushrooms. You'll cross multiple "lands" with their own sets. This year the sets include Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land.
For the upcoming holiday season, LuminoCity will run from November 27 to January 10. A limited number of tickets will be available for each designated time slot throughout the festival to keep to a strict capacity. Tickets must be purchased in advance online here. General admission tickets run $38 and general admission plus is $68 (and includes express check-in, a complimentary Lumi Night Light, and discounts at the LuminoCity Festival gift shop.
