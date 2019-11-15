Where to see stunning holiday lights in NYC

Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.

The most stunning holiday lights NYC has to offer make spending the holidays in the city even more magical

New York City transforms into a magical wonderland with millions of holiday lights right after Thanksgiving, giving us over-the-top inflatable Santas and reindeer found at the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in Brooklyn to more iconic New York displays, such as in Central Park, Rockefeller Center and at Saks Fifth Avenue. More than ever, we're in need of some magic, so take it all in and get ready to “ooh” and “ahh” at these landmarks, holiday markets and neighborhoods that create the most picturesque holiday light displays during the holiday season.

