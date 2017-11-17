See photos of Macy's festive holiday window displays

Want to get a jumpstart on your Christmas shopping this weekend? Macy's in Herald Square will certainly help you get into the holiday spirit, as the department store just unveiled its festive holiday windows Thursday night. This year's theme is “The Perfect Gift Brings People Together.” The six displays showcase all the family traditions and preparations that occur before the man in the big red suit pays a visit.

When you head to Broadway, you'll see an ornate ice-skating display, Christmas-y cityscapes and more. We have photos of the windows below, so go on and take a sneak peek!

Photographs: Courtesy Diane Bondareff for AP