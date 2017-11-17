  • Blog
See photos of Macy's festive holiday window displays

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday November 17 2017, 2:06pm

Photographs: Courtesy Diane Bondareff for AP

Want to get a jumpstart on your Christmas shopping this weekend? Macy's in Herald Square will certainly help you get into the holiday spirit, as the department store just unveiled its festive holiday windows Thursday night. This year's theme is “The Perfect Gift Brings People Together.” The six displays showcase all the family traditions and preparations that occur before the man in the big red suit pays a visit.

When you head to Broadway, you'll see an ornate ice-skating display, Christmas-y cityscapes and more. We have photos of the windows below, so go on and take a sneak peek! 

 

 

Photographs: Courtesy Diane Bondareff for AP 

 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Raghu S

Beautiful Windows! I hope all New Yorkers and Visitors like and love the Great display! Please shop in the store and support in store shopping not just by Amazon Mail orders!