See photos of Saks Fifth Avenue’s magical Snow White-themed holiday windows

Fans of Micky Mouse will love Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window display. In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the department store partnered with the media brand to transform all fourteen of its Fifth Avenue-facing windows into scenes from the beloved fairytale.

When you go, you'll see incredibly detailed vignettes of Snow White frolicking among adorable woodland creatures, the seven dwarfs singing their famous song in a crystal cave and the Wicked Queen being, y'know, evil. That's not all—the 49th and 50th Street windows showcase gorgeous gowns created by four designers (Alberta Ferretti, Naeem Khan, Monique Lhuillier and Marchesa), all of whom created the 21st century version of what Snow White's dress would look like today.

If you're staying in town for Thanksgiving weekend, you'll definitely want to hit Fifth Avenue to witness some Disney magic, including Saks Fifth Avenue's brilliant window animation light show. But don't worry if you can't make it due to your turkey coma—the display and light show continues through January 2.

Photographs: Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

