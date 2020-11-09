The best things to do on Thanksgiving
Feast your eyes on the best things to do on Thanksgiving in NYC before and after your food coma
You might be sticking around NYC for Thanksgiving this year, but don't worry, it has its many perks! Instead of the hustle and bustle of traveling use this time to visit New York’s iconic ice-skating venues like The Rink at Rockefeller Center and take in its incredible holiday lights displays (there are plenty this year!). Plus, you can get in the Christmas spirit while Black Friday shopping or wandering around NYC’s wonderlands like the Bryant Park Winter Village. Follow our agenda below to optimize your time off with the best activities to do before and after your turkey-filled feast.
RECOMMENDED: A full guide to Thanksgiving in NYC
Best things to do on Thanksgiving
1. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 (virtual)
2. The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
3. Bronx Zoo Holiday Light Show
The Bronx Zoo’s striking seasonal celebration featuring animated lights and LED displays of safari animals from around the world is returning again this year. This year’s experience will take place in a larger area in the zoo for ample room to social distance, and visitors can expect the zoo to have close to 50 more animal lanterns than last year, and five geographically representative lantern safaris from various corners of the world. Entertainment will include holiday-themed music, ice carvings, costumed characters, stilt walkers, souvenirs and seasonal treats like hot chocolate and s’mores.
4. Macy's holiday windows
On Nov 19, the Herald Square store will unveil its 2020 window theme, "Give, Love, Believe," a tribute to first responders and our city.
Those who pass by can expect a lot of heart: One window features a busy city with "thank you" neon signs in 16 languages; another depicts the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, which is making some changes this year. Shoppers will be able to catch a glimpse of the six windows on the Broadway side of the Herald Square flagship until Jan 1, 2021.
5. New York Botanical Garden Glow
The New York Botanical Garden is adding a splash of color to its holiday celebration. This year, the Bronx family attraction will host NYBG Glow, an outdoor light experience that will brighten up the grounds with Enid A. Haupt Conservatory at its center. Visitors can expect thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations—an ideal backdrop for a family holiday photo op. Plus, there will be dance performances, ice carving demonstrations and other seasonal activities to enjoy (at a distance). Tickets, which are timed and mandatory, go on sale on Nov 10. Learn more about the new safety measures online. All ages.
6. Miracle and Sippin' Santa pop-up bars
From November to the end of December, Miracle will be back in business at Mace and The Cabinet and Sippin' Santa will pop up at Boilermaker in the East Village. New this year is the "Jolly Koala" (gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial); the "On Dasher," (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, Burlesque Bitters, and lemon); and the "Fruitcake Flip," (brandy, Jamaican Overproof Rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). Of course, these pop-ups wouldn't be complete without an over-abundance of insane holiday decor, from a twerking Santa to twinkling lights, vintage garlands, reindeer figurines, and humorous cards all set to a soundtrack of holiday songs.
7. Brooklyn Navy Yard Holiday Market
More than 20 local Brooklyn vendors will show off their wares online, including nearly two dozen that are based at the Yard. Instead of just a weekend this year, you can peruse skincare, home goods, clothing, accessories, art, food and wine for a month and a half during their virtual market. You'll find companies like vintageloft llc., Walker Wear, Hip Hop Closet, and Indulgence Lab.
8. The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
9. LuminoCity Festival
A few miles north of the hustle and bustle of Rockefeller Center, is a pop-up winter wonderland called LuminoCity. The immersive, outdoor holiday spectacular of light sculptures and art installations first touched down in 2019, and proved it's place as a must-see light show in the city. Here, holiday revelers take a 45-minute walking, narrative journey, with twinkling and towering LED sculptures along the way. Think: fairy palaces, alluring lollipop trees, and mystical mushrooms. You'll cross multiple "lands" with their own sets. This year the sets include Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land.
10. The Rink at Rockefeller Center 2020
The Rink at Rockefeller Center will be open and ready for skaters. Ice skating is not only one of the best Christmas things to do, but it’s one of the best things to do for fall and winter! Every year, The Rink at Rockefeller Center ushers in the holiday season by opening up to the public to skate under a golden Prometheus. Once peak season hits, there’s going to be a bit of a wait to get on the slick stuff. Use our handy guide to navigate your way through one of the best New York attractions.
In a turkey coma and need a movie?
Check out the eight best Thanksgiving movies
Save room for these delectable cinematic sides—the most excellent Thanksgiving movies