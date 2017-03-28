See rare vintage photos of the elevated train that once ran above Third Avenue

Forget the Second Avenue subway—we’re obsessed with this elevated train on Third Avenue. In a new exhibit at the New York Transit Museum, there are vintage photos of the train from 1955, the year it closed. The photographer was Sid Kaplan, who was only 17 years old when he got these shots.

The aboveground railroad in Manhattan was like a High Line of the East Side and one of the four lines in Manhattan in the late 1800s. It eventually ran from the South Ferry terminal up to 113rd Street. The northern Bronx stations remained in service until 1973, but the rest of the railroad was demolished soon after its 1955 closure.

Check out the photos of the line below, and go see Deconstruction of the Third Avenue El: Photographs by Sid Kaplan through July 9 at the Transit Museum.

Photograph: Sid Kaplan

Photograph: Sid Kaplan