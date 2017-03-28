  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See rare vintage photos of the elevated train that once ran above Third Avenue

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday March 28 2017, 1:44pm

See rare vintage photos of the elevated train that once ran above Third Avenue
Photograph: Sid Kaplan
East Village near Cooper Union

Forget the Second Avenue subway—we’re obsessed with this elevated train on Third Avenue. In a new exhibit at the New York Transit Museum, there are vintage photos of the train from 1955, the year it closed. The photographer was Sid Kaplan, who was only 17 years old when he got these shots. 

The aboveground railroad in Manhattan was like a High Line of the East Side and one of the four lines in Manhattan in the late 1800s. It eventually ran from the South Ferry terminal up to 113rd Street. The northern Bronx stations remained in service until 1973, but the rest of the railroad was demolished soon after its 1955 closure. 

Check out the photos of the line below, and go see Deconstruction of the Third Avenue El: Photographs by Sid Kaplan through July 9 at the Transit Museum.

 

 

Near the 84th Street Station
Photograph: Sid Kaplan

 

 

 

Northeast corner of 18th Street
Photograph: Sid Kaplan

 

 

 

78th Street
Photograph: Sid Kaplan

 

 

 

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 253 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest