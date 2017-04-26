See the NYBG's stunning Chihuly sculptures at night starting this Saturday

As if you needed yet another reason to visit the New York Botanical Garden this spring, here’s one more. By now, you’ve probably traveled to the Bronx attraction to see the stunning glass sculptures created by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly. But did you know you could admire the legendary creator’s work at after hours?

Starting this Saturday from 6:30pm to 10:30pm, the New York Botanical Garden welcomes visitors to experience “CHIHULY Nights,” which allows viewers to take in those magnificent structures illuminated amid the garden’s lush greenery. The ongoing evening affair includes extra perks and entertainment such as a rotating lineup of musicians and performers, plus food and adult beverages for purchase.

We also highly recommend experiencing these magical works beneath the stars come June 16 during the garden's Jazz & CHIHULY concert series in collaboration with the Catskill Jazz Factory and Absolutely Live Entertainment. Stay tuned for more news!

“CHIHULY Nights” starts this Saturday, April 29 and lasts through Saturday, June 24. Get your tickets here.