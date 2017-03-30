See the proposed plans for the Waldorf Astoria's major renovation

The legendary Waldorf Astoria hotel has already closed for 2-3 years of renovations, but we now have our first look at just what those renovations may entail.

The proposed plan, from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Pierre-Yves Rochon, attempts to protect the historical integrity of the landmark hotel while also interpreting the interiors in a more modern way. The city landmarked many of those interiors last month.

“Our design for the Waldorf Astoria New York reclaims the full potential of one of New York City’s most legendary buildings and opens a new chapter in the hotel’s celebrated history. The Waldorf Astoria has been an audacious civic icon since it first opened in 1931, and we are honored to be leading the effort to restore this Art Deco masterpiece, while turning it into a world-class destination for the 21st century,” said Roger Duffy, a Design Partner of SOM, in a statement.

The plan for transforming one of New York’s most famous hotels makes a point to restore all of the building’s landmarked spaces, and will now be submitted for public review by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. In addition to the renovated and restored public and event spaces, the Waldorf will also include a number of luxury condominiums when it reopens.

Waldorf Astoria lobby

Rendering: Courtesy Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP / Rendering by Methanoia Inc.

Peacock Alley

Rendering: Courtesy Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP / Rendering by Methanoia Inc.

Lexington Avenue entryway