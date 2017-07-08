Sharks were spotted at a Coney Island beach today

It’s the cutest shark we’ve ever seen, but still. This morning, a shark was spotted at the Coney Island beach near West 19th Street. The four-foot creature was seen swimming near the coast at around 11am, and lifeguards cleared all swimmers from the area. Shortly afterward, a different, smaller shark washed up on shore, drawing a crowd as it flailed in the sand. (You have to feel a little bad for him now, right?) It eventually washed back out to sea, and swimming resumed for those brave enough to enter the water.

It’s not the first time a shark’s been spotted at Coney Island, and there have also been great white sharks near the Jersey Shore this summer. Still, it’s completely possible for the aquatic animals to coexist with humans on the best beaches near NYC—just keep your distance, stay calm and respect the ocean.