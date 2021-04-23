Some of the best beaches in NYC are a few hours away, others even closer. Either way, grab your sunnies and a cool one.

Get ready for another summer of fun in the sun!

Mayor de Blasio announced in April that NYC's pools and beaches would once again be open this summer after 2020's partial and delayed reopening. New York City beaches will be open for swimming and sunbathing beginning Memorial Day, with a number of safety protocols in place including face masks and social distancing.

A visit to one—if not all—of the best beaches NYC has to offer is needed when temperatures become hot and sticky. Whether you’re planning weekend getaways, a camping trip or just looking for ways to cool off or with friends, these beaches in New York are a quick subway, ferry or bus trip away.

If you have a car and want to venture further out, we’ve also included off-the-beaten-track sandy shores that are less than two hours away. In regular times, the city-run, NYC beaches are open for swimming starting Memorial Day weekend through early September.

