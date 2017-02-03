Sign up now to renew your vows in Times Square on Valentine’s Day

Searching for great Valentine’s Day date ideas in NYC? Try getting hitched! (Again!)

Every Valentine's Day, Times Square Alliance invites couples to renew their vows on the glass red steps in the center of Times Square. Ahh, how romantic. The event draws couples of all ages and backgrounds to say "I do" all over again, and, yes, there's even an official renewal of vows officiant. If this sounds like your ideal way to spend V-day with your sweetheart, there's still time to register! Don't worry—it's free. Besides, you're probably still paying off the first wedding, right?

So brush off your tux or wedding dress, bundle up and show New York what true love looks like! The ceremony starts at 6pm on Tue 14, in case you want to watch. However, if you're bitterly single, we suggest checking out one of these awesome anti-Valentine's Day events instead.