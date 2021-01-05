The best Valentine’s Day date ideas in NYC

This Valentine's Day, you can show your love a new view of the city—from 1,131 feet in the air at Edge, NYC's highest outdoor sky deck with a thrilling glass-floor and angled glass walls. On February 14, it will open at 6am for a special sunrise peek (note: it'll be open at 8am February 12-21).

There are limited tickets available for this special sunrise event and they'll go on sale on February 8 at noon.

Generally, you can upgrade your ticket to Edge if you want champagne with your view, there are champagne tickets for $52 but for $5 more, you can access the Edge bar for a glass of rosé champagne. Additionally, "Cupid’s Cocoa," a creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and a red and pink sprinkled rice crispy treat, will be available for an extra treat.