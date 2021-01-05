The best Valentine’s Day date ideas in NYC
Make bae feel extra special by trying one of our amazing and foolproof Valentine’s Day date ideas in NYC
Valentine’s Day in NYC look a lot different this year, but there are still plenty of actually-cool date ideas to make your night extra special. From dining out in private yurts to catching an outdoor film or ordering in from some of the best restaurants in NYC, treat your S.O. to a day to remember for Cupid's holiday.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Valentine’s Day in NYC
Best Valentine’s Day date ideas in NYC
1. Order in expertly made cocktails for an at-home celebration
In normal times, you’d probably plan a romantic night out to a bar or restaurant for Valentine’s Day—but this year, not all of us are quite ready to eat out in person again, even with indoor dining returning at 25 percent capacity. If you’d rather stay at home this Valentine’s Day, but are still looking to create a fun, romantic night, consider ordering in some expertly made cocktails from the new delivery-only cocktail bar, Ghost Bar.
2. Rent a private rinkside rooftop chalet
There are glass cabins, tents, yurts and every other type of outdoor dining structure you can imagine all over the city at the moment, but not many can boast the jaw-dropping views that you can get from the William Vale’s rooftop. Consider renting one of their private rinkside rooftop chalets this Valentine’s Day today and cuddle up under a blanket while you split a bubbling vat of fondue. (The on-site Winter Spa at the hotel also has couple’s packages!)
3. Dine out at one of the city’s most romantic restaurants
New York has had quite an on-again/off-again relationship with indoor dining over the last year, but come February 14 it is officially “on-again.” Indoor dining will once again be returning to the city at 25 percent capacity and many restaurants are once again opening their doors to welcome guests to dine inside. (If you don’t quite feel up to dining inside yet, pretty much all of these spots also have fantastic outdoor dining set-ups, just be sure to call ahead first.) These are our favorite romantic restaurants in the city now.
4. Snuggle up in a cozy outdoor dining hideaway
Speaking of outdoor dining, if you’re looking to reserve a spot to eat outside on this very unique V Day, we can probably guess what you’re looking for—something private, intimate, warm, fun and special. Well, here are a few excellent options that definitely check all of those boxes—from cozy forests to an outdoor kotatsu dining table and enchanting backyard with outdoor space heaters.
5. Catch a flick at Syndicated’s Sidewalk Cinema
One of the coolest outdoor cinemas that’s popped up this year, Syndicated’s Sidewalk Cinema, is going all out on Valentine’s Day weekend with four different screenings of movies that will definitely set the right mood for a romantic night out. On Saturday, you can catch True Romance at 5:30pm and Phantom Thread at 8pm. Then, on Sunday, they’ll be screening If Beale Street Could Talk at 5:30pm followed by Portrait of a Lady of Fire at 8pm.
6. Order an affordable dinner from NYC’s top restaurants
If you’re looking to order dinner on Valentine’s Day, you might as well take advantage of New York’s first-ever Restaurant Week To-Go! Dinner, from restos like Gramercy Tavern, RedFarm and Bar Boulud will set you back a mere $20.21. (You can spend all the money you’re saving on dinner on a surprise flower delivery instead.) The special Restaurant Week was set to end at the end of last month but was extended through the end of February.
7. Take advantage of one of these Valentine’s Day specials
Do you want to do something extra special this Valentine’s Day? Maybe something you couldn’t do any other night of the year? Then you’ll want to check out this list of one-off, Valentine’s Day specials from some of the city’s best restaurants. You can grab a Pizza Love Fest Kit from Fornino, a special Valentine’s Day Bento Box from Bentos, a holiday tasting from Schaller & Weber and more!
8. Get cozy in front of a “fire” at The Greens
You and your loved one can warm yourself next to a roaring fire (or at least one being shown on a flat-screen television) inside one of the must-try glass cabins on the rooftop of Pier 17. Each cabin is decorated with fun winter décor and amenities including electric heating, cozy banquettes and, of course, jaw-dropping, floor-to-ceiling views of NYC from its prime location on the East River waterfront. (Oh, and did we mention the excellent cocktails are all from Dante?) It'll be open all day on V-day for brunch and dinner, from noon to 10pm.
9. Grab dinner at a sky-high restaurant
Want to make Valentine's Day unforgettable this year? Consider making a reservation at Peak, the restaurant and bar on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards. The modern American eatery sits just one floor above Edge with incredible 360-degree views of NYC. After Governor Cuomo's announcement that NYC restaurants can resume indoor dining at 25 percent, Peak is now taking reservations for its opening day on its website.
Looking for other fun things to do on Valentine's Day?
Valentine's Day sunrise access at Edge
This Valentine's Day, you can show your love a new view of the city—from 1,131 feet in the air at Edge, NYC's highest outdoor sky deck with a thrilling glass-floor and angled glass walls. On February 14, it will open at 6am for a special sunrise peek (note: it'll be open at 8am February 12-21).
There are limited tickets available for this special sunrise event and they'll go on sale on February 8 at noon.
Generally, you can upgrade your ticket to Edge if you want champagne with your view, there are champagne tickets for $52 but for $5 more, you can access the Edge bar for a glass of rosé champagne. Additionally, "Cupid’s Cocoa," a creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and a red and pink sprinkled rice crispy treat, will be available for an extra treat.
'Moonstruck' viewing at Parklife
Enjoy a movie and a meal at Parklife's Outdoor Cinema on Saturday, February 13. Moonstruck, starring Cher, will be playing and the menu includes tacos and cocktails. For Outdoor Cinema reservation requests, please email hey@parklifebk.com. There's onlya limited number of reservation requests, so we may not be able to accommodate all requests.
littlefield's First Annual Valentine's Market
Looking for a gift for your S.O.? Stop by littlefield on Valentine's Day weekend from 2 to 6pm for some socially-distanced shopping set to tunes from empanadamn. littlefield's sister restaurant Parklife will be selling cocktail kits and homemade bitters plus there will be a handful of other local vendors selling candles, prints, hot sauce, jewelry, crafts, clothes & more! Vendors include Mama's Masks, Knitted by ELLA, Big Black Wic, Divine Moisture, MaisonB by Laura Bernard, Adorned by V, Pooch Delight Treats, The Black Cat Tea Shop, Livin Wythe (unisex clothing), Cantina Royal Hot Sauce, Matt Carlin Designs and more.
Your Love, Our Musical!
As musical comedians, Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman have played just about every room in NYC, and at their beloved monthly show, they play your heartstrings. Watch as the manically inventive duo interviews a couple in the audience live on Youtube about how they met, then spins their love story into an epic, totally-improvised musical extravaganza.
Maman Marche Valentine’s Day Pop-Up
Maman Marche has been transformed into a patisserie complete with plush bouquets and hearts and offering up limited-edition beverages, pastries, and romantic giftable retail items, including an edible chocolate gift box (choose from mini raspberry rose cookie, passionfruit marshmallow heart, mini heart oreo, and more); "Burning Love," a red velvet hot chocolate made with semisweet chocolate & notes of vanilla, topped with a homemade mascarpone whipped cream & red velvet cake crumbles; "Sundae Kind of Love," a white hot chocolate prepared with a fresh raspberry puree, topped with a "pink" raspberry whipped cream, homemade edible conversation heart & raspberry dust; "Love Potion Hot Chocolate," a glass heart jar filled with hot chocolate mix, topped with heart-shaped marshmallows; and White Chocolate Raspberry Rose Cookie (white chocolate chunks balanced with raspberry and a hint of rose). All Maman NYC locations will be offering festive specials including Maman heart oreo, raspberry rosemary macarons, and white chocolate raspberry rose cookies.
Dumbo Heart Sculpture photo opp
Head to DUMBO on Valentine's Day with your boo for a special photo opp with a massive heart sculpture, designed and fabricated by Bednark Studio, at the Empire Stores Patio from noon to 4pm. Photos can be captured on-site with prints to take home via the Self Portrait Project, courtesy of the Dumbo Improvement District. A pop-up market with unique, vintage and custom engraved jewelry by Thea Grant and flowers by La Catrina Flower Studio will be on the patio as well. Cecconi's Dumbo will also offer its Spritz Cart and a Valentine's Day bar menu in their outdoor patio nearby. Then from 5 to 9pm that evening, the photos will be projected on the Manhattan Bridge at dimensions of 65 by 40 feet. The first 100 people to have their photo taken will receive a Dumbo Dollar, worth $14 and redeemable at area restaurants including Almar, Cecconi's, Front Street Pizza, Gran Eléctrica, Grimaldi's Pizza, Juliana’s Pizza, Seamore's and Superfine from February 14 to 28.
Love in Times Square
Thousands of couples' plans for weddings were upended in 2020, but what if you could tie the not at the Crossroads of the World? You can. The Times Square Alliance is once again holding its "Love in Times Square" wedding event that couples can register for for a chance to get hitched on Valentine’s Day in a safe, socially distanced ceremony right in the heart of Times Square. Ceremonies will take place near the Thirteenth Annual Heart Design, "Love Letters." Couples who intend to be married in Times Square must follow all New York State laws to secure a marriage license. They will also have to provide at least 2 witnesses on the day of the ceremony.
Name a roach for your S.O.
Nothing expresses how you feel like a massive Madagascar hissing cockroach. The Bronx Zoo is once again offering its Name-a-Roach program, where smitten folks can symbolically name a giant Madagascar hissing roach for their loved one (or after an ex if you're so inclined). For a $15 donation, your valentine will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor. How romantic!
“A Love Greens" in Park Slope themed Valentine’s Market
Park Slope is getting in the mood with "A Love Greens" Valentine’s Market by Closiist, featuring sustainable, eco-friendly products including items like a smudging and clearing kit, chocolate roses infused with cardamom, fine solid cologne, tie bars and earrings made from recycled circuit boards, gift sets, organic rose and coconut milk vegan bath soaks, wall mounted stem vases, wooden eyewear, magnetic expressions in recycled bottle caps, mismatched alligator and flamingo earrings, fire hose bracelets, soap, and more. The market will be at Winemak'Her Bar (492 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn) on Saturday and Sunday, January 16 and 17, from 11am to 9pm, and every weekend until Valentine's Day.
Greenwich Village Valentines Day Poetry Tour by Kornblit Tours
Stroll through Greenwich Village and stop in front of the homes of famous poets and hear their love poems read aloud on this tour. Poets include ee cummings, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Mark Twain, and Bob Dylan. You can even try your hand at writing a love poem for your Valentine and read it aloud on our tour (if you dare). The tour ends with an optional Italian lunch in the neighborhood.
Valentine's Day Mini Photo Shoot
Get pictures with your boo (or your besties) in Astoria (3613 36th Ave.) during this mini photoshoot by Robert Middleton. Time slots are in 20 min increments from 1 to 6:40pm. You'll get three high-quality edited photos delivered to your email inbox (additional edits $15 per picture). You can email middletonrobert99@gmail.com to schedule a time.
The Amazing Valentines Day Scavenger Hunt
POGO Events is hosting an Amazing Valentines Day Scavenger Hunt that'll lead you through Chelsea Market, The High Line and Hudson Yards through a series of clues that'll have you performing physical and mental challenges along the way. The hunt takes two hours, so wear comfortable shoes and a mask. One member of the team should have a smartphone because the hunt is run through an app called ScanQuest. Please download that before you come to the event.
Beat The Bomb in Hazmat Suits
Beat The Bomb in DUMBO is the perfect Valentine's Day outing for first dates, couples in long-term relationships or even groups of friends. It's an hour-long experience where teams of 2-6 players must conquer a series of games to earn time on their "clock" for the final challenge: a giant paint bomb! Hazmat suits and masks provide protection from both the paint bomb and Covid, but even if you do Beat The Bomb, many teams ask to get blasted anyway, for the fun and for the pics.