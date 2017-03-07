Six events you can attend to honor the women’s strike if you have to work tomorrow

Tomorrow, March 8, 2017 is International Women’s Day, but this specific date will live on in infamy as “A Day Without A Woman.” The organizers from the historical and empowering Women’s March have created an International Women’s Strike, which asks women to abandon their jobs, abstain from paid and unpaid labor and show the world just how valuable each and every woman is to society.

It’s worth noting that this is not an anti-Trump protest, although many will assume otherwise. To make sure you’re in-the-know of what exactly is going down, check out our post, which summarizes everything you need to know about the women’s strike.

A large majority of the participants will be gathering in Central Park tomorrow for a protest to show solidarity for women’s rights. But what if you can’t get off of work to join? Never fear! There are several ways you can get involved and show support for your sisters. You can start by wearing red or calling your representatives to urge them to help organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

We’ve also taken the liberty to share six great events you can attend later in the day, just in case you can’t make the rally tomorrow at noon.

Lunch at Cuomo’s: Rally for Reproductive Rights

Use your lunch break to attend this hour-long event, where women will rally outside of Governor Cuomo’s New York City office to support the passage of RHA now and inform New Yorkers about, “the woeful inadequacies of the state’s abortion law in its current form.”

R29 + Keds Present #BeBoldForChange Pop-up

Fashion and lifestyle website Refinery29 teams up with Keds for a female-empowered shopping event at Tictail Market. Nab custom merchandise created by R29 as well as personalized kicks painted by artist Jen Mussari. You’ll feel good about shopping here as all the proceeds go directly to charity partner She Should Run.

Festa Della Donna

The food industry hasn’t always been receptive to female achievement; fine-dining establishments in particular have the reputation of an old boys’ club. Stop by Eataly on International Women’s Day, or Festa Della Donna in Italian, for a culinary celebration of some often-overlooked female chefs. Every aspect of this meal honors the achievements of women.

Bagatelle’s Pour Elle Ladies NightSip gratis cocktails while you shop a selection of merchandise from female-owned brands such as Trina Turk, Stella & Dot, The Shoe Box and LuxusLashes. Celebrity photographer Rose Hartman will also be signing copies of her new book, Incomparable Women of Style.

Spring Revolution Festival

This March, National Sawdust launched a second annual Spring Revolution Festival, a month-long program of performances and discussions tied to Women's History Month, and a special event “"One Night of Excess - Undoing the Exquisite Corpse" on International Women’s Day. For the full lineup of Spring Revolution events, visit National Sawdust.

Saving Washington

Just in time for International Women’s Day, the New York-Historical Society Museum & Library debut Saving Washington—an exhibition, which includes the contributions of First Lady Dolley Madison and her female contemporaries to the fledgling democracy of early America. This incredible installation showcases the mission of the new Center for Women’s History, which sheds light on the often-overlooked stories of women who shaped American history.