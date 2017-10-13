Six spooky things to do on Friday the 13th in NYC

Welcome to the most feared date in history. If you plan on surviving the experience, you might as well lean into some of best events going down before Halloween in NYC. Here's our favorites for the day:

Brooklyn Horror Film Festival

Dive deep into the terrors and artistic triumphs of genre filmmaking at this annual festival, which features premieres of new scary movies like German thriller Cold Hell, the wild revenge ride Get My Gun and the vivid Turkish horror Housewife. Head to “Drunk Education: Final Girls,” a tipsy talk which focuses on Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, Neve Campbell in Scream and the other female champions of the slasher genre (8–10pm); and check out after-parties at House of Wax, the Abbey and Cherry Tree throughout the weekend.

Various locations, through Sunday October 15 at various various times; $13–$18 per screening.

Friday the 13th Marathon

Twelve movies later—including that one set in space—and this series about teens being terrorized by a hockey-mask–clad psychopath (or his mother) is still adored by fans of high-camp slasher flicks. Witness the first four films in the summer-camp serial-killing saga at this gleeful viewing party in Videology’s back room.

Videology, 4pm–1am; $13 per screening.

Madame Morbid's Trolley Tour

Hop on a trolley outfitted to look like a Victorian funeral parlor—think chandeliers and velvet curtains—for a trip through the shadows of historic Brooklyn. The tour visits the secret location where Murder, Inc. disposed of bodies, alien abduction sites along the Brooklyn Bridge, a brothel and more. We particularly like the company’s hashtag: #rideordie.

Cadman Plaza Park, 4,7,9pm, running all year; $69.

The Other Side: A Psychological Séance

Make contact with spirits beyond comprehension and channel Penny Dreadful at this reenactment of classical Victorian séances, hosted by mentalist Jason Suran. You’ll join 12 other strangers for an unpredictable, inextricable night. Dress sharp; you don’t want to disrespect the dead. Location disclosed with. R.S.V.P.

Location disclosed with R.S.V.P., Daily through Halloween at 7:30pm; $130.

Into the Veil: An After Dark Exploration

Take a rare nighttime trip behind Green-Wood's cast iron fence on this mini-expedition, sponsored by both the cemetery and Atlas Obscura. But there's more to this evening than just strolling through the cemetery's 478 acres by flashlight: Musical events, live readings, stargazing gatherings and other cool activities are tucked away here and there, ready to be discovered at your own pace. And there's a cash bar, too! Just think: you could dance and drink with the dead! (What, too morbid? It worked for Lydia in Beetlejuice.)

Green-Wood Cemetery, Friday 13 and Saturday 14 8pm–midnight; $80.

Superstition with George Fitzgerald

House of Yes becomes a dark playground of gothic curiosities, as tarot readings, elemental dances, sacrifices, love ceremonies and other rituals unite a curious crowd. Deep house from George Fitzgerald, Lauren Flax and Sita Abellán fills the air with wicked excitement.

House of Yes, 10pm–4am; $15–$25.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.