Smorgasburg’s Soho location will remain open through the holidays

Smorgasburg fans, rejoice! Thanks to campsite tech startup Tentrr, the open-air grub hub will remain open through the holiday season. The new-ish Smorgasburg outpost—dubbed Smorg Square—is located at the intersection of Varick and Canal Streets, and currently offers 20 vendors, a full bar and various picnic tables for folks who enjoy dining alfresco.

And since Tentrr is providing the market with five spacious warming tents come October 20, you can continue to grab a bite outside without getting frostbite! In one of the five tents, the camping brand will also host a different giveaway per week, so show up to win prizes such as pins, beanies, holiday cards or your own camping trip.

Your favorite vendors (i.e. Ramen Burger, Goa Taco, Destination Dumpling and so on) will be there on Fridays and Saturdays from 11am–8pm and Sundays from 11am–7pm through the new year. Don't forget to carve out time to check out Brooklyn Flea across the street (Avenue of Americas) and peep at the flea's holiday market offerings, too.

