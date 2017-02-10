  • Blog
Snag $1 hot chocolate and soft-serve today at the brand-new West Village Milk Bar

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday February 10 2017, 3:03pm

Considering the psychotic weather in New York over the last few days, this is a deal that should come in especially handy. It's useful in both unseasonably warm and cold temperatures.

The newest location of Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar is opening today in the West Village (It’s eighth shop in the city) at 74 Christopher Street. For today’s grand opening, you can swing by and grab some cereal milk soft-serve or a cup of cereal milk white hot chocolate for just a buck each.

Sounds like the perfect way to kick-off a weekend if you ask us.

