NYC will heat up to 60 degrees before getting six inches of snow this week

Just in case last night’s Super Bowl didn’t give you enough emotional whiplash, the weather is here to toy with your feelings and outfit choices this week.

On Wednesday, it will reach a balmy high of 61 degrees. Grab your iced coffee and head to the best outdoor events this winter…but then brace yourselves.

Starting Wednesday night, six inches of snow are expected to fall on NYC. The National Weather Service has already issued a hazardous weather outlook, bringing plowable snow to the Southeast New York. That’s us, you guys. We’ve seen a few flakes in NYC so far this winter, though nothing matching last winter’s snowstorm Jonas. But the groundhog did predict six more weeks of winter….