Stay late to watch the Manhattanhenge sunset at a Roosevelt Island park

If you missed the Manhattanhenge sunset in late May, you still have another chance to see the sun set in perfect alignment with Manhattan's grid. Each year, the phenomenon occurs about three weeks before and after the summer solstice—this year's second occurrence will be on Wednesday, July 12 (Thursday, July 13, will have the runner-up).

We've already mapped out the best locations to snap a photo of the iconic sunset, but many of those spots can quickly fill up with crowds of phone-wielding Instagrammers. If you want a quiet space to check out Manhattanhenge, head to Roosevelt Island, the quaint, skinny stretch of land on the East River that disposes of its garbage by way of pneumatic tubes.

Four Freedoms Park, which is on the southern tip of the island and normally closes at 7pm, is staying open until 9pm on July 12 to host a free Manhattanhenge viewing party. The event promises primo views of the sunset between the buildings, sans crowds.

While tickets are free, space is limited—those looking to attend must register to reserve a spot. The park will also be opening up designating eating areas that will serve wine, beer and snacks.

This isn't the only time Four Freedoms Park is staying open late this month. The park is also hosting a run of sunset viewing parties every Sunday for the duration of July.