Steve Earl, Today is the Day and more playing free show for Record Store Day

In addition to plentiful picture discs, colored vinyl, limited releases and other goodies, Record Store Day usually features a handful of special concerts. This year, you can head to Rough Trade in Brooklyn to catch one of the event's free concerts. The venue just announced its lineup of free, all-ages performances on Saturday, April 22.
The lineup includes singer-songwriter Steve Earle playing at noon, dreamy Brooklyn indie pop band Beverly at 1pm, the honeyed indie rock tunes of Charly Bliss at 2pm, experimental metal-heads Today is the Day at 3pm, minimalist post-punk act Sneaks at 4pm and psych-pop outfit Sunflower Bean at 5pm. You'll also find a stacked bill of DJs spinning tunes between sets—see below for the schedule.
