  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Steve Earl, Today is the Day and more playing free show for Record Store Day

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Ro Samarth Posted: Wednesday April 19 2017, 6:02pm

Steve Earl, Today is the Day and more playing free show for Record Store Day
Photograph: Jennifer Arnow

In addition to plentiful picture discs, colored vinyl, limited releases and other goodies, Record Store Day usually features a handful of special concerts. This year, you can head to Rough Trade in Brooklyn to catch one of the event's free concerts. The venue just announced its lineup of free, all-ages performances on Saturday, April 22.

The lineup includes singer-songwriter Steve Earle playing at noon, dreamy Brooklyn indie pop band Beverly at 1pm, the honeyed indie rock tunes of Charly Bliss at 2pm, experimental metal-heads Today is the Day at 3pm, minimalist post-punk act Sneaks at 4pm and psych-pop outfit Sunflower Bean at 5pm. You'll also find a stacked bill of DJs spinning tunes between sets—see below for the schedule.

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ro Samarth
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest