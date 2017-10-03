Studio Museum in Harlem unveils the design for its cool new home

Among New York City museums, the Studio Museum in Harlem isn’t as well-known as MoMA or The Met. But in terms of its impact on contemporary art, it’s punched well above its weight, nurturing major talents like David Hammons and Kerry James Marshall, among many others. Now, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, the Studio Museum is getting a new home befitting the important role it’s played. The 70,000-square-foot facility is being designed by the world-renowned Ghanaian British architect David Adjaye, whose credits include the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C., and the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo. His plan calls for a glassed-in lobby at the museum’s entrance on West 125th Street that will be free to the public as a local gathering space. The building will also sport a cafe and rooftop sculpture garden that will also be free. The new building is expected to cost $122 million with a completion date of 2019. In the meantime, you can check out these cool renderings of what to expect when it opens.

Photograph: Courtesy Adjaye Associates/Cooper, Robertson & Partners

Photograph: Courtesy Adjaye Associates/Cooper, Robertson & Partners

Photograph: Courtesy Adjaye Associates/Cooper, Robertson & Partners

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​