Sweetgreen and Mission Chinese have teamed up on a tasty new bowl

Sweetgreen has a new mission: starting today, its locations citywide will start selling the Tiger Bowl, a collaboration with James Beard award-winning chef Danny Bowien, of Mission Chinese Food fame.

Inspired by Mission’s Tiger Salad, the Tiger Bowl leads with spinach, organic wild rice and a smoky sesame-roasted tofu, but has a flavor that reincarnates through several lifetimes on the tongue as it goes down. A vinegary cloud hovers over the dish and crunchy spiced sunflower seeds add pop while shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and shiso offer sturdy scaffolding for the kimchi’s slow-built heat and playground space for the surprise ingredient: cooling, sweet chunks of pear that have the crispness of jicama and the juiciness of apples. It all combines for a muscly veganism that playfully roughhouses the palate.

The bowl costs $12.15 and is available until January 3.

