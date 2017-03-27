Take a cooking class from top chefs in the comfort of your own apartment

The new-ish app Cozymeal, which pairs local chefs for in-home cooking classes, has just expanded to our home city. The gastronomic app sets you up with top NYC chefs who will come to your third floor walk-up and teach you (and some friends) how to make a truly impressive three-course dinner.

Some of the classes currently available include making ravioli or garganelle pasta from scratch, cooking chicken liver mousse and sea trout amandine for a four-course French dinner and preparing salmon and ahi tuna poke bowls.

Photograph: Courtesy Cozymeal

In two to three hours, users will be able to create and eat their own gourmet meals with help from local professionals hailing from culinary giants like Eleven Madison Park, Nobu 57 and Boqueria. So far, the prices are in the $100-range per person, which, honestly, is probably about the price for a nice meal in NYC anyway.