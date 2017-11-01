Take a trip to the '70s at this new Hunter S. Thompson-themed bar in NYC

It's the '70s, baby. At this Hell's Kitchen bar, chef and owner R.L. King went all-out in his tribute to free-spirited writers like Hunter S. Thompson and George Plimpton with neon signs, marble detailing and various statues of the bar's "spirit animal"–the peacock throughout Bar Gonzo.

The playful and tropical-style drink menu features sparkling cocktails, large-format punches and tiki drinks like the Jasmine Flower (Ford's Gin, pear puree, sparkling wine, edible flower) and Holiday Sangria (Aylesbury Duck Vodka, dry Lambrusco, Bengali tea syrup, seasonal fruit, mint).



Enjoy the throwback scene at 511 Ninth Ave between 38th and 39th Streets.

Photograph: Courtesy Simmer Group

