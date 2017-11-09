Temperatures in NYC will dip below 30 degrees tomorrow

New York has enjoyed an unseasonably warm start to fall this year—temperatures were in the 80s on the first day of the season. But this weekend, residents here will face the cold, harsh reckoning of winter as forecasts project that temperatures will dip below freezing.

The National Weather Service issued a release on Thursday morning, noting that an arctic front will pass the the New York area this weekend, bringing “January-like temperatures” from Friday to Saturday. Current forecasts project that the mercury will dip as low as 23 degrees on Friday night, wind gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour. If that forecasted low temperature holds true, it would set a record for the coldest November 10 in in recorded New York City history.

The NWS also issued a freeze watch, which is in effect from 3pm Friday through 8am Saturday.

Cold weather in New York might suck, but at least the city isn’t expecting any snow this weekend.

