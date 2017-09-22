It is fall, but it still feels like summer in NYC—crazy, right?

Friday marks the first day of autumn, but it certainly still feels like summer in New York. Crazy, right? It's almost as if global weather patterns are unswayed by our notions of what a season is supposed to feel like.

This weekend, the city will see temperatures that are much warmer than average, and we could even get hit with a record heat wave on Sunday. The high on Friday is expected to be 80 degrees, with forecasts projecting that the mercury will hit 86 and 88 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The average highs for the three-day stretch in New York are in the low 70s, according to Intellicast, and the record high for September 24 came in 1959 when temperatures hit 87. If the forecast holds up, Sunday's heat will break that record.

What are we all going to do with this delightful weather? Perhaps knock a few more things off our summer bucket list? Maybe go and swim in a rooftop pool and scream, “It is fall, and I am in a pool on a roof! What is my life lol?” Heck, a barbecue in Prospect Park could be a delight, because even though the equinox has passed, our city still has those chill summer vibes, baby.