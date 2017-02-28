Ten New York tattoo Instagram accounts we’re obsessed with

A post shared by NW / Laura Martinez (@nothingwildtattoo) on Nov 10, 2016 at 5:57pm PST



Want to get inked? New Yorkers are a tatted bunch, and we love getting poked just as much as we enjoy looking at photos of regrettable New York-themed tattoos. Perhaps we’re so motivated to head to one of the best tattoos shops in NYC right now because of new exhibitions such as Tattooed New York or because it’s getting warmer outside, and that means we can show off our tatted skin.

Regardless, nothing inspires us to get a tattoo more these ten New York tattoo Instagram accounts. Here are the Gotham-based experts we’re currently obsessed with—and we're pretty sure you will be too.

Simon Turner from Triple Diamond Tattoo

A post shared by Simon Turner (@simonturnertattoo) on Dec 17, 2016 at 3:10pm PST

Mina Aoki from Fun City Tattoo

A post shared by Mina Aoki (@minaaoki) on Dec 1, 2016 at 3:41pm PST

Donghwan Kim (a.k.a. EVAN) from West 4 Tattoo

A post shared by evantattoo (@evantattoo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

Tattooer OK from West 4 Tattoo

A post shared by Tattooer 'OK'🎗 (@tattoobyok) on Aug 11, 2016 at 6:22pm PDT

Joe Rosado

A post shared by J.o.e Rosado (@joeyrosadotattoos) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Dymtro Verona

A post shared by Dmytro Verona (@misterverona) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Jing

A post shared by Jing (@jingstattoo) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Tea Leigh

A post shared by Tea (@tealeigh) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Laura Martinez from Fleur Noire Tattoo

A post shared by NW / Laura Martinez (@nothingwildtattoo) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Eugene Andriu