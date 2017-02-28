  • Blog
Ten New York tattoo Instagram accounts we’re obsessed with

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday February 28 2017, 2:46pm

 


Want to get inked? New Yorkers are a tatted bunch, and we love getting poked just as much as we enjoy looking at photos of regrettable New York-themed tattoos. Perhaps we’re so motivated to head to one of the best tattoos shops in NYC right now because of new exhibitions such as Tattooed New York or because it’s getting warmer outside, and that means we can show off our tatted skin.

Regardless, nothing inspires us to get a tattoo more these ten New York tattoo Instagram accounts. Here are the Gotham-based experts we’re currently obsessed with—and we're pretty sure you will be too. 

 

Simon Turner from Triple Diamond Tattoo

 

A post shared by Simon Turner (@simonturnertattoo) on

 

Mina Aoki from Fun City Tattoo 

 

A post shared by Mina Aoki (@minaaoki) on

 

Donghwan Kim (a.k.a. EVAN) from West 4 Tattoo

 

A post shared by evantattoo (@evantattoo) on

 

Tattooer OK from West 4 Tattoo

 

A post shared by Tattooer 'OK'🎗 (@tattoobyok) on

 

Joe Rosado

 

A post shared by J.o.e Rosado (@joeyrosadotattoos) on

 

Dymtro Verona

 

A post shared by Dmytro Verona (@misterverona) on

 

Jing

 

A post shared by Jing (@jingstattoo) on

 

Tea Leigh

 

A post shared by Tea (@tealeigh) on

 

Laura Martinez from Fleur Noire Tattoo

 

Eugene Andriu

 

A post shared by Eugene Andriu (@evgeny_jd) on

