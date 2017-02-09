Ten things every New Yorker does when they’re “working from home”

With up to ten inches of snow predicted to fall on our beloved city, most of us have opted to stay in and weather out the storm/enjoy if from our windows. If you are one of these lucky few, here are some activities that might occur during your snow day.
1. TBH you're just couching it in your pjs with Netflix on in the background; bingeing SVU, Broad City or Friends.
2. Take the obligatory beautiful snow-y day pic from your bedroom window.
3. Quickly run to the corner liquor store and stock up on bottles of wine.
4. Trek it to the bodega to pick up late afternoon munchies.
5. Head to Central Park (or the park closest to you) to make snow angels before the snow turns to a black slushy mess.
6. Cook an actual meal in your kitchen.
7. Naps on naps on naps on naps.
8. Start off being super productive before going into an internet black hole.
9. Spend an hour on Seamless deciding if you want to order lunch or dinner, and then finally be like “Nah, I’m good.”
10. Sending your roommate a text saying, “OMG the apartment is disgusting, I'm gonna clean today.”
