The 2017 SummerStage lineup is here

One of the surest signs of summer is here: yes, the schedule for the 2017 SummerStage festival has arrived. This year, the free music series will present more than 100 shows in 16 parks across all five boroughs. R&B icon Mavis Staples opens the season at Central Park on June 3 with support from blues-folk singer Toshi Reagon. Shortly after that, SummerStage brings tireless funk master George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic to Flushing Meadows–Corona Park on June 11.

This year’s festival celebrates a number of NYC-bred genres, including a significant number of local hip-hop heroes, such as Diplomats member Jim Jones (August 19), Bronx MC KRS-One (June 25), influential storyteller Slick Rick the Ruler (July 7), Queens duo Capone-N-Noreaga (July 16) and Brooklyn wordsmith MC Lyte (July 30). Other genres represented include salsa (Frankie Negrón), boogaloo (Joe Bataan) and freestyle (Judy Torres, Lisa Lisa).

Its yearly Charlie Parker Jazz Festival visits Marcus Garvey Park and Tompkins Square Park with Joshua Redman Quartet, Lou Donaldson, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science, Anat Cohen Tentet and more. And there’s more jazz too, with Robert Glasper playing Central Park on June 25 (as part of the Blue Note Jazz Festival) and the godfather of Ethiopian jazz Mulatu Astatke playing Central Park on August 20.

Soul fans will want to make sure to catch Bilal at Marcus Garvey Park on August 16 and R&B-pop singer Khalid at East River Park on August 12. For indie rock fans, the pickings are rather slim but you could do worse than NYC vets Yo La Tengo with Ultimate Painting at Central Park on July 17.

There's also a handful of non-free benefit shows happening in the park, which include Gov’t Mule (May 17), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (June 15), PJ Harvey (July 19) and Regina Spektor (July 27).

See the full schedule below, or visit summerstage.org.

SummerStage 2017 Full Calendar

June 3 at 7pm

Mavis Staples / Toshi Reagon at Central Park

June 11 at 5pm

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic / Main Source / DJ Marley Marl hosted by Roxanne Shante at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park

June 12 at 8pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series at Central Park

June 14 at 7pm

Yiddish Soul: Klezmatics / Zusha / Maccabeats / Cantors Chaim David Berson and Yanky Lemmer with host Nachum Segal at Central Park

June 14 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series at Brooklyn Bridge Park

June 17 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series at Clove Lakes Park

June 17 at 7pm

Laura Mvula / Taylor McFerrin & Marcus Gilmore / Blue Lab Beats in association with Jill Newman Productions and The Blue Note Jazz Festival at Central Park

June 17 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series at Crotona Park

June 21 at 7pm

Digable Planets at Coffey Park

June 21 at 6pm

Fête de la Musique: Wax Tailor / Her / Ayo / Ala.Ni at Central Park

June 22 at 7pm

Margaret Glaspy / Alexander F at Coffey Park

June 23 at 7pm

Just Blaze in association with Meanred at Coffey Park

June 23 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series at Socrates Sculpture Park

June 24 at 5pm

Denzel Curry in association with Move Forward Music at Coffey Park

June 24 at 6pm

The Gift / Dead Combo / Sofia Ribeiro in association with Arte Institute at Central Park

June 24 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series at Jackie Robinson Park

June 25 at 3pm

Robert Glasper / Phony Ppl / Tank and The Bangas presented by the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Central Park

June 25 at 5pm

KRS-One / DJ Chuck Chillout at Coffey Park

June 26 at 6pm

Korea GAYOJE: Year of the Ox / SsingSsing / Coreyah in association with the Korean Cultural Center New York at Central Park

June 28 at 7pm

Rare Essence with special guest DJ Kool / Felix Hernandez Rythm Revue at Betsy Head Park

June 28 at 6pm

Freedom Party NYC at Central Park

June 29 at 7pm

Vivian Green / Music with a Message / GrandWizzard Theodore at Betsy Head Park

June 30 at 7pm

Ginuwine / Boogie Blind at Betsy Head Park

July 1 at 7pm

Everyday People at Betsy Head Park

July 1 at 6pm

Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks with Catherine Russell / Tatiana Eva-Marie & the Avalon Jazz Band / Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses presented by the French Embassy in association with New York Hot Jazz Festival at Central Park

July 2 at 7pm

Bob Moses / Poolside in association with Meanred at Central Park

July 2 at 5pm

DJ Premier and Friends in association with Lyricist Lounge 25th Anniversary Series at Betsy Head Park

July 5 at 8pm

Just Sole! Street Dance Theater Company / Pretty BIG Movement at Springfield Park

July June 17 at 7pm

Mobile Mondays! Funkin with Jamaica w. Tom Browne at Springfield Park

July 7 at 7pm

Slick Rick The Ruler / GrandWizzard Theodore at Springfield Park

July 8 at 7pm

Totó La Momposina / Mariachi Flor de Toloache at Central Park

July 8 at 5pm

The Jimmy Heath Big Band at Springfield Park

July 9 at 7pm

Buffy Sainte-Marie / A Tribe Called Red / Iskwé at Central Park

July 9 at 5pm

Ohio Players / Felix Hernandez Rhythm Revue at Springfield Park

July 10 at 8pm

UCB All Stars feat. Sasheer Zamata at Central Park

July 12 at 8pm

Ladies of Hip Hop at Queensbridge Park

July 12 at 6pm

Mon Laferte / Princess Nokia / ÌFÉ in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference at Central Park

July 13 at 7pm

Judy Torres / Cynthia at Queensbridge Park

July 14 at 7pm

Mr. Cheeks / Large Professor at Queensbridge Park

July 15 at 5pm

The Legendary Ladies of SKYY / Felix Hernandez Rhythm Revue at Queensbridge Park

July 15 at 3pm

Los Pericos / Chicano Batman / La Vida Bohéme in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference at Central Park

July 16 at 5pm

Capone-N-Noreaga in association with Lyricist Lounge 25th Anniversary Series at Queensbridge Park

July 16 at 3pm

Fela Tribute with Roy Ayers, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 / Underground System / Rich Medina in association with Giant Step at Central Park

July 17 at 7pm

Yo La Tengo / Ultimate Painting at Central Park

July 19 at 7pm

TKA at Corporal Thompson Park

July 20 at 7pm

Lisette Melendez at Corporal Thompson Park

July 21 at 7pm

Joe Bataan / Felix Hernandez Rhythm Revue at Corporal Thompson Park

July 22at 5pm

The Budos Band at Corporal Thompson Park

July 23at 5pm

GZA in association with Lyricist Lounge 25th Anniversary Series at Corporal Thompson Park

July 26 at 8pm

BalletX / YY Dance Company at Central Park

July 26 at 7pm

The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit: Star-Crossed (Los Desdichados) at St. Mary's Park

July 27 at 8pm

SummerStage in association with BAAD! present: Made in the Bronx at St. Mary's Park

July 28 at 7pm

La India at St. Mary's Park

July 29 at 5pm

Frankie Negrón at St. Mary's Park

July 29 at 7pm

Taiwanese Waves: Fire Ex / Dadado Huang + Berry j / Sangpuy at Central Park

July 30 at 5pm

Lisa Lisa / Marlon B at St. Mary's Park

July 30 at 3pm

Rock Steady Crew 40th Anniversary featuring MC Lyte at Central Park

August 2 at 8pm

Rennie Harris Puremovement / Philadanco! at Central Park

August 2 at 7pm

Ultimate Break and Beats Anniversary / BreakBeat Lou / SPECIAL ED / Camp Lo / hosted by Lord Finesse at Crotona Park

August 3 at 7pm

A Bronx Tale at Crotona Park

August 4 at 7pm

Stevie B / Ted Smooth at Crotona Park

August 5 at 5pm

Kid Capri's Block Party Live at Crotona Park

August 5 at 7pm

Elza Soares / Liniker e os Caramelows / Teleseen DJ Set in association with Brasil Summerfest at Central Park

August 6 at 3pm

Basement Bhangra 20th Anniversary: Apache Indian / Panjabi MC / DJ Rekha / Madame Gandhi / Anik Khan / Horsepowar / Sikh Knowledge / DJ Petra / DJ Shilpa at Central Park

August 6 at 5pm

Jadakiss at Crotona Park

August 9 at 8pm

Malposo Dance Company / Daymé Arocena / Nickodemus at Central Park

August 9 at 7pm

Nuyorican Poets Cafe: Stacyann Chin / Ntozake Shange / Sarah Kay at East River Park

August 10 at 7pm

Stefanie Batten Bland with Burnt Sugar at East River Park

August 11 at 7pm

Andy Montañez at East River Park

August 12 at 5pm

Khalid at East River Park

August 12 at 3pm

Family Day: They Might Be Giants: Kids, Science, and Beyond / Bill Childs of Spare Rock, Spoil the Child Radio at Central Park

August 13 at 5pm

Funkbox in the Park: Tony Touch / Danny Krivit / Jellybean Benitez / D-Train / honoring Evelyn Santos at East River Park

August 13at 5pm

Taj Mo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band / Jontavious Willis at Central Park

August 15 at 7pm

Stew and The Negro Problem at Marcus Garvey Park

August 16 at 8pm

Lincoln Center at the Movies: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in association with Dance Films Association at Central Park

August 16 at 7pm

Bilal in association with Jill Newman Productions at Marcus Garvey Park

August 17 at 7pm

Step Afrika! at Marcus Garvey Park

August 19 at 5pm

Jim Jones at Marcus Garvey Park

August 20 at 5pm

Def Poets: A Reunion feat. Ursula Rucker, Jessica Care Moore, Mums, Steve Colman, Vanessa Hidary, Bonafide Rojas, Toni Blackman hosted by Asha Bandele in association with Manifesto at Marcus Garvey Park

August 20 at 6pm

Mulatu Astatke / Emel Mathlouthi / Alsarah & the Nubatones / DJ Sirak at Central Park

August 24 at 7pm

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Jason Samuels Smith's Chasin' The Bird Remixed at Marcus Garvey Park

August 25 at 6pm

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Anat Cohen Tentet at Marcus Garvey Park

August 26 at 3pm

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Lee Konitz Quartet / Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science / Louis Hayes / Charenee Wade at Marcus Garvey Park

August 27 at 3pm

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Joshua Redman Quartet / Lou Donaldson / Tia Fuller / Alicia Olatuja at Tompkins Square Park

August 27 at 6pm

Valerie June / Aloysious 3 / Jalen N'Gonda at Central Park