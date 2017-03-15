The American Kennel Club is bringing a dog museum back to New York

New York has no shortage of amazing museums—they're a key part of what makes this city one of the most important cultural hubs on the planet. From museums about the history magic to the best collection of modern art in the world, Gotham has pretty much everything covered. Well, almost everything. New York does not currently have a museum dedicated to dogs—but that's about to change.

The American Kennel Club has announced that they'll be relocating their Museum of the Dog to New York from St. Louis, bringing one of the largest collections of dog art to a city that goes ga-ga for a good, adorable dog (especially ones that give out hugs). The museum was originally located in New York when it was founded in 1982, but the American Kennel Club made the decision to temporarily move it to St. Louis in 1987, and it's resided there since. The opening date and location for the New York museum are currently pending, but current plans have it coming to Midtown sometime next year.

"New York City presents a new chapter for the future of the Museum of the Dog," said Candy Caciolo, Chairman of the Board for the AKC Museum of the Dog. "We look forward to the growth and expansion of the museum as we show the world the artistic beauty of the purebred dog."

The focus on purebred dogs might rub some canine-lovers the wrong way. I mean, there aren't any plans for a mutt museum in New York. In any case, New York's getting a dog museum, and it might be the only place in the world where that makes sense.