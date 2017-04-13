The best Easter egg hunts for adults coming to the city this weekend

FYI: Easter egg hunts aren't just for kids! In fact, we found several adult-approved scavenger hunts happening in NYC this weekend, and the winnings range from a free stay at one of the most luxurious hotels in NYC, free wine and, well, more gratis booze! Sounds like our kind of prize.

So grab your pals, bring your basket and get ready to scour the city for pastel eggs filled with goodies, which you're bound to love. Be warned: The competition will be fierce.

The Amazing Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Assemble your best team for an egg hunt that goes beyond looking in some shrubs. The city is your backyard and to fill your basket, you’re going to have to use your brains and physical prowess to solve the clues and complete the hunt first. The winning team receives a New York City gift package. If your friends can’t handle the challenge, individual participants can be assigned a team. There is an adults-only version as well as a family-friendly option.

Easter Egg Hunt at Rooftop Reds

Here’s an egg hunt surrounding two of our favorite things in life: Chocolate and vino. Winos should book it to hip Brooklyn spot Rooftop Reds on Sunday to enjoy a chocolate and wine tasting with Mast Brother’s, followed by an Easter egg hunt in the vineyard. The grand prize is the greatest gift of all—more wine!

Egg-stravaganza! A Celebration of Eggs

You’ll have to work extra hard to find these pastel eggs. In fact, this egg hunt at Brooklyn Boulders requires you to exert your entire body by climbing its rock climbing wall to scour for hundreds of eggs filled with prizes. A ticket ($22) includes coffee and a continental breakfast.

Easter Egg Hunt at Conrad New York

Spend Easter Sunday at Conrad New York by munching on a delicious feast at Atrio followed by decorating Underwest donuts and participating in an Easter egg hunt. The person who finds the golden egg wins a free stay at the luxurious hotel, which might come in handy after sipping one-too-many mimosas during brunch.

Tentrr Easter Egg Hunt

Now that the weather is somewhat agreeable, you might be interested to go camping. Okay, we mean glamping! Tentrr, which provides all the tools and gear necessary for you to glamp like a boss in the wilderness, is hosting an Easter egg hunt in Prospect Park and Central Park on Sunday morning. Follow the clues provided on the brand’s Instagram account (@TentrrCo) to play. Winners cop an orange egg with a $100 Tentrr gift card inside. (One egg is located at each park.)