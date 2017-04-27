  • Blog
The best events coming to Hudson River Park this summer

By David Goldberg Posted: Thursday April 27 2017, 2:58pm

Photograph: Julienne Schaer

After a dismal weak, the gleamings of the sun have begun to reemerge. Summer in NYC is close enough to touch, which means that some of your best outdoor activities are on their way back to action. Hudson River Park has announced its schedule of activities this summer, which includes outdoor movies, the annual Blues Barbecue festival, fishing, dance workshops and more. Here are some of the best events going down at the park:

Hudson RiverFlicks
Head to Pier 63 at dusk on Wednesdays to see some of last year's best movies with a beautiful view (and free popcorn). Check out Moonlight on July 3, La La Land on August 9 and Logan on August 16, among others. 

Sing-Along Specials
Belt out your favorite songs from Chicago (July 13) and Mamma Mia! (August 10) at special fan screenings at Clinton Cove on 55th St. 

Blues BBQ
Now in its 18th year, this ingenious pairing of the city's sauciest eats with its best blues performers returns on August 19 with a stellar lineup. Indulge in brisket, pulled pork and more from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Mighty Quinn's and Pig Beach while jamming to the Campbell Brothers, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Eric Gales, Terrie Odabi and Dumpstaphunk. 

Hudson River Dance Festival
Going down June 8 and 9 at Pier 63, this annual modern dance celebration features National Dance Institute, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, Wendy Whelan and Brian Brooks and Complexions Contemporary Ballet.

Big City Fishing
Starting June 4, the Park will host free lessons for kids and adults on how to relax and fish on the water. 

To see the full roundup of activities, head to the Hudson River Park site

