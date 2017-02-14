The best last-minute, same-day flower delivery services for Valentine’s Day

A post shared by The Popup Florist (@popupflorist) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:57am PST



Did you forget Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day)? Although the city is full of reminders (just step inside Duane Reade), we don’t blame you. The most romantic holiday of the year is mistakably easy to overlook—especially when you’re single and just don’t G.A.F.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Valentine’s Day in NYC

If you’re in desperate need of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for bae or want send a pick-me-up to your BFF, these same-day flower delivery services will be your savior.

UrbanStems

Act fast! UrbanStems—the on-demand flower delivery service in NYC—is still accepting last-minute Valentine’s Day orders and is offering free, same-day delivery if your place your order before 3pm today. We love the brand’s Cupid promotion even more because all of the gorgeous bouquets are named after Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. (Hair flip.) Send one to the Bey or Gaga in your life.

Popup Florist

You might be familiar with Kelsie Hayes and the beautiful blooms she sells at Gansevoort Market (seriously, they’re stunning). Her company—Popup Florist—is even more relevant for forgetful folks since she is the only NYC florist available on Postmates! Check out all the adorable Valentine’s Day offerings Hayes has on her site, and click NYC Delivery to get a bouquet sent to your sweetie.

BloomNation

Thanks to this super-helpful website, you can get a stunning bouquet delivered from a local florist anywhere in NYC. The only catch is that the delivery fee is determined by the flower company. The bouquets available on BloomNation start at $55 and up!