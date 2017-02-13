The best last-minute Valentine's Day events for singles

A photo posted by DAYBREAKER (@dybrkr) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:27pm PST



There’s a lot going on in the world right now, so we don’t blame you if Valentine’s Day is the last thing on your mind—especially if you're single. However, Cupid's soppy holiday is tomorrow, so if you’re currently alone and don't want to be, here are some last-minute Valentine’s Day events and parties where you can meet unattached New Yorkers.

Daybreaker NYC: Wake Up & Love

You might be familiar with this early-morning dance party, but forget everything you know. (Except the time—it still starts at 7am). This Daybreaker bash is totally unique, for it’s all about bringing people together. The theme is “Wake Up & Love,” and you’ll be taken through a theatre show intended to inspire creativity, unlock and connect open hearts. The event is led by National Poetry Slam Champion and international poet IN-Q, so expect verses to be flowing. There will also be a Love Bomb meditation and guest performances by Les Greene (Patrick & the Swayzees). Plus, former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin is sharing a love poem he wrote—from space! You'll definitely leave the party with someone's digits for later.

So Far Gone: Drake Night

Cry the tears of Drizzy while dancing away the pain of being alone on V-day with three DJ sets dedicated to Drake’s past, present and future exes at Baby’s All Right. Just hold on, we’re goin’ home—after the 1am champagne toast.

Avec Experiential Dating App and Row NYC Hotel event

Mingle with fellow singles while enjoying signature cocktails during this Valentine’s Day shindig hosted by Avec Experiential Dating App and Row NYC Hotel. There will be V-Day themed pizzas by District M and a special guest DJ to really get the party going. Row NYC Hotel, 700 Eighth Ave. Tue 14 7–11pm.

No Dates Singles Party

Head to the Nomo Soho Hotel to drink and grind with NYC's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. A one-hour open champagne bar should help break the ice and get you feeling loose on the dancefloor. DJ tunes are provided by DJ Julian O’Keefe. Tickets are $25 for women and $35 for the fellas.

Tearin' Up My Heart: A 90s Valentine

“Baby, I don’t understand just why we can’t be lovers?” *NSYNC knew what was up. Revel in the horrible nature of unrequited love with fellow singles during this dance party at Rough Trade. Music Video Time Machine will play all your favorite heartbreak songs from the 1990s, and who knows? You might not be going home alone.