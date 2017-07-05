The best photos of the Fourth of July fireworks in NYC

Fireworks are surprisingly tricky to photograph. Most of the time, you're left with something too dark and too blurry to share. Virtually every New Yorker's social media feed was full of attempts to capture the rockets' red glare over the Fourth of July weekend, and we took the liberty of sifting through the lackluster, grainy photos to find some shots that actually impress.
These talented photographers got it right—way right. Whether you made it out to the East River or not, check out this round-up of some of the best photos of Fourth of July fireworks taken in New York. These envy-inducing images of Tuesday night's show might just help make your post-holiday transition back to work a little easier.
