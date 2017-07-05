  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The best photos of the Fourth of July fireworks in NYC

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Helen DuGan Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 12:00pm

Fireworks are surprisingly tricky to photograph. Most of the time, you're left with something too dark and too blurry to share. Virtually every New Yorker's social media feed was full of attempts to capture the rockets' red glare over the Fourth of July weekend, and we took the liberty of sifting through the lackluster, grainy photos to find some shots that actually impress.

These talented photographers got it right—way right. Whether you made it out to the East River or not, check out this round-up of some of the best photos of Fourth of July fireworks taken in New York. These envy-inducing images of Tuesday night's show might just help make your post-holiday transition back to work a little easier.  

A post shared by Gigi A (@gigi.nyc) on

A post shared by NADIA BLOCK (@bklyn_block) on

A post shared by JAW - NYC (@walkersnyc) on

A post shared by Dan Martland (@dantvusa) on

A post shared by don doherty (@papakila) on

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Helen DuGan 3 Posts

Helen is a contributing writer at Time Out New York. She once coached her brother through eating a 2 pound cheeseburger to get their photo on the wall.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest