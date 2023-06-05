Macy's 4th of July Fireworks—NYC's most impressive pyrotechnic show—is back this year. Here is how to watch it.

A beloved New York City tradition since 1976, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are back for 2023 with a dazzling show. It's one of the best events to celebrate the 4th of July in NYC.

What time is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show?

On Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 9:25pm.

What is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show?

Over 60,000 shells (2,400 per minute) are launched off five different barges along the East River. The extravaganza lasts 25 minutes and features, according to Macy's itself, "a host of shells and numerous effects in 30 colors and shapes."

New effects this year include a mile-wide waving flag created by a combination of red, white, and blue palm and strobing shells; a sunflower ring; red stop sign-shaped effects; and new ghost pyro that turns from one color to another.

"This year’s pyrotechnic design will feature the most dynamic collection of animated shells ever launched during Macy’s annual spectacle," Macy's said in a press release. "The resulting pyrotechnic firepower will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layer presentation,

reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge."

Who will perform at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks?

This year's synchronized playlist focuses on American classics that pay homage to the nation’s musical trailblazers. Expect to hear "The Star Bangled Banner," "America the Beautiful," "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough," and a special performance of an original work titled "Sea to Shining Sea" written and performed by The United States Army Field Band’s rap duo Nico & Lamar with Ray Chew. The musical presentation is curated by Ray Chew, famed musical director and maestro for some of the nation’s most popular entertainment programs.

In addition, thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River showcased to "The Best" by the legendary Tina Turner.

To hear it, tune into 1010Wins as the fireworks begin.

Where are the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks?

They'll be launched in the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan between E. 26th

and E. 40th Streets.

What are the best places to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks?

Macy's will soon release official viewing locations right here for the best places to watch the fireworks on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens waterfronts. But any place with an unobstructed view of the skyline above the East River in Midtown promises a good view.

In past years, here were a few recommended spots:

The FDR Drive in Manhattan at East 42nd Street, East 34th Street and East 23rd Street

Transmitter Park, Bushwick Inlet Park and Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn

Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City

Or if you want to watch from home, you can stream the spectacle by tuning into NBC’s national broadcast of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks (8-10 p.m. eastern time).

RECOMMENDED: Full coverage of the 4th of July in NYC